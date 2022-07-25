It's been an entire weekend since the island partied as a community and, now that health officials are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, the governor is encouraging the island to put masks back on.

“In recent weeks, our local health care leaders have monitored a rise in new COVID cases and hospital admissions,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “In consultation with our health care and hospital leaders, we are also strongly advising the use of face masks, especially in indoor settings.”

Businesses and government agencies, especially those involved in customer service, were urged to implement the use of face masks for both employees and patrons.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Because our community has worked tirelessly to get on the road to recovery, we must remain compassionate, as well as firmly decisive, in how we continue to move forward,” the governor said.

With the Liberation Day parade drawing out the crowd, the governor stressed that residents should be tested if symptoms are present. If you've tested positive through a home test, report it to Public Health officials and isolate.

The Liberation Day Parade came back strong Thursday — a first since the COVID-19 pandemic brought social gatherings to a standstill.

The streets of Hagåtña bustled with people sharing laughter and embraces with family members and strangers alike.

With all the partying and close contact, it was evident social distancing wasn’t on many paradegoers' minds.

There were many who wore their masks and gave the fist bump or air hug, as opposed to the Chamoru socially acceptable cheek touch, or Ñora, an elder's greeting.

But, there were many more who greeted traditionally.

The governor said the recent rise in case numbers reaffirmed that the fight with the virus is not over.

She encouraged residents to remain compassionate as the island traverses the road to recovery

“We advise all senior citizens and those with comorbidities and the family members of service workers that care for these high-risk groups to wear their masks,” Gov. Leon Guerrero said.

Mandatory face mask policies remain in place at health care facilities such as clinics and hospitals to protect vulnerable patients and front-liners.

But, to be clear, she said, there has been no reinstatement of restrictions.

“This a precautionary recommendation and a kind reminder that we each can continue to do our part in the face of this pandemic,” the governor said. “Your actions speak volumes, and we have every hope that with continued vigilance, we will keep saving lives. We will secure a strong recovery. And we will rise in the very spirit of liberation.”