Governor rejects $1M fund transfer cap for COVID-19 response

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has vetoed Bill 308, which proposes to grant her the additional authority to transfer funds to address the COVID-19 crisis.

The governor already has, under existing law, the power to transfer funds from one source toward addressing a public health emergency, the governor stated.

The legislation would limit the governor's transfer authority to $1 million. The governor, in a letter Monday indicating her decision to veto the legislation, wrote to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes that the spending cap is arbitrary.

Barnes, in response, wrote that the legislation, when introduced, "was to create a mechanism so that the experts on the front lines can take a proactive approach to combat a pandemic before it arrives on our shores."

"While it is important to learn from history and be prepared for the next pandemic, right now, we need to remain steadfast in addressing the current crisis at home," Barnes said.

"Now that we are at this point with this COVID-19 pandemic, I stand ready to support our maga’haga in any way she needs," Barnes said.