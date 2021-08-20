Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has, as anticipated, vetoed Bills 75-36 and 164-36, two measures that would amend the RISE Act, a local economic relief law, by removing the law's spending cap. Bill 75 also would have raised the payouts to individual and joint income tax filers.

The original RISE Act contemplated funding from two sources - fiscal 2021 appropriations and available federal resources - but prioritized federal funds.

The governor has reminded senators repeatedly that they do not have the authority to appropriate federal funds.

However, Leon Guerrero did agree with the intent behind the RISE Act and let it lapse into law after it was passed last year.

She later established the All RISE program through executive order, separate from the law, but essentially mirroring the act, with the exception of expanding coverage to all who meet the income eligibility, rather than exclude government workers and certain retirees, as the law required.

But there were some issues, as a requirement for a mayor's verification of residence led to mayors being inundated with requests.

Lawmakers did simplify application requirements in Bills 75 and 164, in addition to the other changes, although they also acknowledged the governor's authority over the funding for the program.

Last week, before deciding on the bills, the governor issued another order reestablishing the All RISE program with simplified application requirements. However, the program didn't incorporate the funding and pay changes passed by the senators in Bill 75.

It keeps the $30 million cap and keeps payouts at their original level, $800 for individuals and $1,600 for joint filers.

Payout levels unchanged

It isn't clear why the governor did not increase payouts in her order reestablishing the All RISE program.

While Adelup has stated before that the governor had no intention of increasing All RISE payouts to individuals, Adelup has not clarified her reasoning. However, there are competing interests for the American Rescue Plan money.

A fact sheet published by the U.S. Department of the Treasury states that the size of permissible direct cash transfers to households may be guided by per person amounts previously provided by the federal government in response to COVID-19. Transfers grossly in excess of amounts needed to address the negative impacts of the pandemic would not be considered a response to COVID-19.

While not too significant, it would appear that All RISE payments do have some room to grow, as federal economic impact payments ranged from $600 to $1,400 for individuals and between $1,200 and $2,800 for joint filers.

Bill 75-36 proposed raising the payout for individuals to $1,000 and for joint filers up to $2,000.

Sen. James Moylan, the bill's main sponsor, said the veto is unfortunate, coming from "a governor who just flew first class and stayed at the glitzy Ritz Carlton in D.C. on (the) taxpayer dime."

"While a $200 increase may not seem much to her, for many families it represents an additional obligation they could have paid, a needed purchase for their household, providing gifts for their children, or even experiencing a fancy family dinner celebration," Moylan stated in response.

"I recognize that the governor has the sole authority to spend federal funds, but the federal guidelines do encourage governments to engage in public input on how these funds can be spent," he added, stating that will continue to ensure that no qualified applicants who apply within a reasonable timeline are denied proceeds.

Federal funding

All RISE will draw from American Rescue Plan funding to pay approved applicants, and there is guidance as to eligibility and how payments should be made.

In her veto message, Leon Guerrero said lawmakers "overlooked the forest for the trees" in an attempt to push bills that simplistically remove impediments. The governor said Treasury guidance requires jurisdictions to consider whether and the extent to which the affected population experienced economic harm from the pandemic.

"Neither bill before me addresses this critical oversight," the governor wrote. She also said the bills were conflicting and the authors did not attempt to reconcile their positions.

The reestablished All RISE requires households to certify that they experienced a negative economic impact from COVID-19.