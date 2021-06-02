Governor: Release of spending plan for $660M aid premature

As lawmakers prepare for a public hearing on how residents think the local government should spend some $600 million in federal pandemic aid, Adelup's plan is still awaiting federal action.

"We are reading the guidance; I've read the guidance," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told reporters Monday. "I'm hoping it's not going to be a lot of big changes, I don't think so. But there were questions that were raised by other ... governors. So I think they're trying to address that."

Interim final rules for spending money under the American Rescue Plan have already been released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, but the governor said she will wait until a public comment period is finished and any resulting changes are announced before finalizing her administration's budget for the aid package.

"They're supposed to have 60 days for public comment ... and it hasn't reached 60 days," Leon Guerrero said.

According to the Treasury's website, comments on all aspects of the interim final rules will be accepted until July 16. Leon Guerrero explained she didn't want to be too premature in releasing her budget for the funds, given that changes are still possible.

The governor has said she might use $300 million to jump-start the development of a new public hospital, $30 million for a locally authorized cash-relief program under the RISE Act, and $28 million for the tourism industry's recovery, among other uses.

In the meantime, the Legislature has scheduled a public hearing for June 4 at 11 a.m. to discuss senators' funding priorities, which have been memorialized in a substantive resolution introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Joe San Agustin and Chris Duenas.

The measure mirrors a list transmitted to Leon Guerrero in a letter signed by all 15 senators and totals $664 million – slightly above what GovGuam now expects to receive in federal subsidies. A release from the speaker's office said the letter was offered for "consideration and incorporation by the governor into a consolidated government of Guam ARP spending plan."