Governor released from hospital; ordered to rest for 2 weeks

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was discharged from the Guam Memorial Hospital on Friday after being treated for an infection that caused respiratory issues.

She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night after she began coughing and experienced shortness of breath in the middle of a gubernatorial debate.

“The governor is doing very, very well,” said GMHA Administrator Lilian Perez-Posadas.

Leon Guerrero, who contracted COVID-19 in August 2020, was tested for SARS-CoV-2 and for influenza and the results came back negative.

The governor had spent about 12 hours in the intensive care unit under close observation and remained in the hospital a couple more days.

Dr. Jolene Aguon said the governor received aggressive treatment and is ready to get back to work.

“I am recommending that the State of the Island Address be postponed to allow her to do her out patient follow up with her team of physicians and for her to make a full recovery,” Aguon said. “She is ready to go. This lady is ready to go. She wants to go. But out of an abundance of caution, I don’t want her to go. I want her to rest and allow us to see her outside of the hospital.”

Aguon recommended that the governor avoid teleworking as well and to focus on her recovery for the next two weeks.

Adelup has yet to confirm if the June 7 SOTI address will be postponed.