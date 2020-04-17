Governor: Relief checks in the mail

Guam's lowest-earning households will receive their pandemic relief checks today.

"It should be in the mail tomorrow," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in her Facebook message Thursday morning.

The governor has said the initial batch of payments are roughly 6,200 tax filers and 3,200 children.

Taxpayers who will receive the first batch of checks are those who reported income of $10,000 or less in a year, based on 2018 tax return filings.

The one-time COVID-19 economic impact check pays up to $1,200 for individual taxpayers, $2,400 for couples who filed tax returns jointly, and $500 for each dependent child.

The government of Guam is using $11 million in local funds to advance the payment of federal stimulus checks to those earning $10,000 or less a year.

Nearly 60,000 taxpayers earning more than $10,000 a year will have to wait for two to three weeks to receive their checks.

That's after Guam receives $134.8 million from the federal government.

For taxpayers who haven't filed their 2018 tax return, Rev and Tax has said it will consider their 2019 filing.

Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu also said Thursday her department will roll out a form next week for those who didn't file tax returns to be able to claim the federal pandemic relief.

The director made the announcement after Speaker Tina Muña Barnes asked for a path for non-tax filers to receive financial relief.