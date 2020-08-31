Governor remarks on the FY2019 audit, which posted a $30M surplus

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero opened today's press conference on the FY2019 audit and GovGuam's finances with the following remarks:

When Lt. Governor Tenorio and I took office, I told you that one of our first goals was to reduce—and eventually eliminate—our General Fund Deficit.

I am here to update you on how we have kept our word

Last Friday, the Office of Public Accountability released GovGuam’s audited financials for 2019. Its findings were clear, independent, and decisive.

While a small chorus of cynics have criticized this administration’s management of the government’s finances and overall fiscal health for headlines and sound bytes—the facts are in.

After just nine months in office and thanks to the work of our fiscal discipline team, the General Fund deficit was cut nearly in half from $83.4 million to $47.8 million. Our revenue collections increased, General Fund budgeted expenditures decreased by $32.1 million, and total General Fund expenditures decreased by $11.8 million as compared to the previous fiscal year—even after we reduced the Business Privilege Tax rate for our small businesses through the expansion of the Dave Santos Act.

According to audit findings, GovGuam’s General Fund ended FY 2019 with a single-year surplus of $35.6 million, up from a $10.4 million deficit in 2018.

This accomplishment was achieved through strict fiscal discipline, strong expenditure controls, and efficient cash management.

That’s correct. Our success in 2019 didn’t just come from aggressive tax collections, it also came in the form of reduced spending across the board.

We were able to collect total General Fund revenues of $700.2 million—an increase of $12.2 million from the previous year of $688 million.

At the same time, total General Fund expenditures were $672 million—a decrease of $11.8 million as compared to $683.8 million in FY2018, thanks to the fiscal discipline of our line agencies. Through their continued cost reduction measures, they spent $32.1 million less than their authorized appropriations in Fiscal Year 2019.

The deficit was reduced, expenditures have decreased—and none of it has come at the cost of massive layoffs, furloughs, or a loss in basic public services.

Instead, a small team of quiet professionals worked together to implement our budget wisely, manage our cash efficiently, and collect our taxes aggressively.

No magic bullets

No phantom revenue schemes

No empty promises—just competent, consistent fiscal prudence and leadership.

At the close of last fiscal year, some wondered why paying down our deficit mattered.

In simple terms. a growing deficit strains our cash flow because this year’s cash must cover prior year’s expenses.

A growing deficit means we pay vendors later and later—and because of that, their goods and services become more expensive over time.

Then, as cash gets tight, taxpayers wonder where all the money has gone when it is needed the most. That’s the cost of a growing deficit.

The opposite of growing the deficit is eliminating it and building a cash reserve for uncertain times such as the one we’re experiencing now with COVID-19. We are so much closer to that goal according to this audit.

And that is why we must defeat it just as we will this virus.

I know we face uncertain times with COVID-19, but as uncertain as the entire world might be, the fundamentals of good financial management remain the same:

• Collect aggressively

• Spend wisely

• Manage cash effectively

• Pay down your debt.

These are the things we did.

These are the things we continue to do.

To every member of our fiscal team, for all that you have done and all that you have given—thank you.