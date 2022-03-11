Except for healthcare workers, government of Guam employees in the executive branch are no longer mandated to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or undergo weekly testing, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday.

Besides lifting the vaccine mandate for many in the government, the governor also removed any limit on the number of people that can socially gather outdoors.

The governor cited manageable COVID-19 hospital admissions and the availability of vaccines, boosters and treatments for lifting these additional restrictions.

"Effective immediately, there no longer will be a limit on outdoor social gathering numbers. And other than healthcare workers, our government will no longer mandate proof of employee vaccination and weekly testing requirements," the governor said in a video message Friday.

The governor signed an executive order lifting these restrictions.

"We are starting to turn the COVID corner. Thank you for staying the course," the governor said, after urging everyone to continue to wear their mask, wash their hands, watch their distance and to get vaccinated and boosted.

The limit on indoor social gatherings and the face mask mandate will stay.

"If we sustain our vigilance, there will come an appropriate time when there are no limits on indoor social gatherings, and face masks and other measures are no longer mandatory," according to a statement from the governor.

Still 'high risk'

Despite improvements in the numbers, Guam continues to be in the "high risk" category based on new federal metrics on COVID-19 transmissibility, among other things.

Guam's COVID-19 transmissibility and positivity rates are still about 10 times higher than those of Hawaii, which will lift its mask mandate and domestic travel restrictions by March 26, health officials said on Thursday.

The governor said like the virus, Guam's safety measures can't go away overnight.

"We are confident in lifting certain restrictions to balance our approach back to a safe sense of normalcy. However, we must consider the vulnerability of our hospital, the high-risk designation determined by science, and local data that drives our policies," the governor said in her less than 3-minute video message.

She also said Guam is taking the "safest, most strategic road to recovery," citing considerations and inputs from healthcare experts and the Physicians Advisory Group.

"As your governor, I encourage you to take comfort in knowing we are at the end stage of the pandemic. Now, we take another step forward," she said, before announcing the additional lifting of restrictions.

'Appropriate time'

The governor, a registered nurse, said exiting this pandemic will be a lot like trying to exit a family party. That means making the rounds and making sure everyone is okay before leaving, she said.

This might take some time, she said, but it also means Guam exiting an unprecedented event knowing it kept families top of mind, especially the manåmko’ and loved ones with chronic illnesses.

Other lifted mandates

This comes two weeks after the governor removed the requirement for anyone to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination when entering a restaurant, bar, gym, theater and other covered establishments effective Feb. 26.

This also comes a week after the governor eased the indoor social gathering limit from 25 people to 100 effective March 4.

This story will be updated.