Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero renamed the 12-year-old Guam Buildup Office, and expanded the scope of responsibilities for the lead agency on military realignment and growth initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region.

The governor on Friday signed an executive order creating the Community Defense Liaison Office which, like its predecessor, falls within the Office of the Governor.

The Community Defense Liaison Office is the "single point of contact for all Department of Defense current and future growth activities," the governor wrote.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's press secretary, on Monday said the governor's executive order mainly changes the name and broadens the scope of the office, not solely on the Marine Corps buildup.

Vera Topasna remains agency head as executive director of the Community Defense Liaison Office, according to the press secretary.

In her executive order, the governor said the parameters of the Department of Defense expansion plans have changed significantly in the 12 years since the Guam Buildup Office was established, so there's a need to "reframe" the activities of the lead GovGuam agency on military initiatives.

The office remains responsible for strategic planning and coordination with Joint Region Marianas on a wide range of DOD activity covering current and new growth activity for all military branches, the governor said.

It remains the lead agency in pursuing all economic activity from any DOD growth initiative for the benefit of the Guam civilian community.

The office is also responsible for coordinating agency responses to ensure they comply with the terms of the historic preservation agreement between the Navy and GovGuam, among others.

The governor also has a separate chief adviser on military and regional affairs, Carlotta Leon Guerrero.