Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has rescinded the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for establishments, activities and organized sports but has extended the public health emergency for another 30 days.

Her decision to rescind the vaccination mandate was made in an executive order released Friday.

The lifting of the vaccination requirement followed Guam's more than 95% vaccination rate for eligible residents age 5 and older.

The governor's executive order said 134,000 Guam residents are fully vaccinated.

While unvaccinated persons remain at a pronounced risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death, the governor said, the island's vaccination rate and availability of treatment ensure an enhanced level of protection to the entire community.

Since Guam's first case of COVID-19 almost two years ago, the island has recorded:

• 321 deaths related to COVID-19; and

• 43,000 cases.

The omicron surge the past two months saw as high as 850 new cases a day and 70 hospitalizations a day. The most recent hospitalization rate is 34 on Friday.

The governor's executive order said the lifting of previously imposed vaccination requirements should not be seen as a signal that vaccination is no longer necessary.

"It is still of paramount importance,” she stated.

Restrictions on social gatherings, requirements for mask-wearing and social distancing still apply to sports events and competitions remain, according to the order.

Continuing the public health emergency allows the governor to skip competitive bids for awarding government contracts, or making purchases of products and services.

The extended public health emergency is set to expire April 2.

The governor first issued a public health emergency for the island March 14, 2020.