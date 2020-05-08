Governor: Restrictions will be eased starting Sunday, Mother's Day

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced this afternoon that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted beginning at 8 a.m. this Sunday, Mother's Day.

That's one day earlier than previously planned which was made possible because of improved data, the governor said. This will also allow families to celebrate Mother's Day, she added.

Under the relaxed restrictions that Guam is under, called "pandemic condition of readiness 2," the following will be authorized:

• Retailers and shopping centers can reopen but occupancy will be limited to 50% of capacity.

• Restaurants and food courts can resume selling meals and beverages but only for takeouts.

• Family and group gatherings will be allowed for no more than 10 people.

• Public beaches and parks are allowed for individual use for walking, jogging and other forms of personal fitness regimen.

• Certain professional services can resume, such as financial planning, IT, photography and real estate services.

“These nine weeks have been a really very hard, long struggle. It’s been a journey that we all – together – took,” the governor said.

The governor also said, "We are at a point now where we are going to start recovering. We wouldn’t be in this stage…if it weren’t for your cooperation, for the community's support… your community to keep our people healthy.”

The COVID-19 virus has been contained and community spread has been very low on Guam, she said. There is not a single hospitalized COVID-19 patients, her administration said.

“That is no luck. That is because of all the work that we’ve have done.”

The governor also said of GovGuam's plan: “I think it’s one of the best recovery plans throughout the whole nation, the territories and the Pacific region.”

“This recovery plan is very well thought out and we are now implementing it.”

She also said: “You can now increase your activities in the community,” she said.