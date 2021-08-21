Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is about to become a lot more important on Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday ordered that, effective 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, people at least 12 years old must show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other specific venues, saying this is "necessary" because these are known areas where "mask-wearing is compromised."

The governor also reinstated limiting to 100 the number of people who can gather socially, also effective Monday.

It was a choice between imposing another lockdown and a "restriction of movement for the unvaccinated," she said.

The governor said violators face fines, from $100 for the first, $250 for the second, and $1,000 for the third offense for each individual who violates the restrictions.

For businesses and nonprofit organizations, fines start at $1,000 for the first offense, $2,500 for the second violation and $10,000 for the third time, according to the governor.

Tourists included

Tourists on Guam under the Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, program also won't be allowed to enter restaurants, bars and other specific venues.

But they will be able to shop at the malls, go to the stores and visit most tourist sites, the governor and Department of Public Health and Social Services officials said.

A vaccination card or a similar document issued by another foreign governmental jurisdiction, or a photo or copy of this card, are among acceptable proofs of COVID-19 vaccination.

A vaccination document from a health care provider also is acceptable.

The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, meanwhile, seeks the option for some restaurants, bars and other venues to operate at only 50% capacity if they choose not to check their patrons' vaccination status.

Hospitalization surges

There's no definite period when this mandate ends.

The governor said the new mandates are meant to help stop the spread of the virus and to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Surges in new COVID-19 cases, daily hospitalization rates reaching 20 patients as of Friday morning, and the highly transmissible delta variant spreading in the community prompted the move, the governor said.

Of the 20 hospitalizations, 18 patients are unvaccinated, she said. Three were in the intensive care unit, and one is on a ventilator.

"Today, we are battling a pandemic of the unvaccinated," the governor said in a news briefing Friday afternoon, shortly before releasing her latest executive order. "In order to fully participate in society, you must do your part and get vaccinated."

The specific establishments that require vaccine-eligible individuals to show proof of full vaccination to enter are: restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, fitness centers, dance studios, movie theaters, food courts at shopping establishments, bowling alleys, sporting events, concerts and boat cruises.

Other establishments and events that may be identified in applicable DPHSS guidance also are covered.

Public concerns

The governor's office later clarified, after listening to concerns from the public, that the enforcement of the mandate for patrons to show proof of their vaccination before entering a restaurant or other businesses will not start until Sept. 6, or two weeks later.

The governor's latest order also requires that staff of restaurants, bars, clubs and other venues start showing proof of full vaccination effective 8 a.m. Sept. 27.

Ahead of the governor's order, other business establishments, such as The Venue bar, announced that they would require proof of vaccination effective Monday, Aug. 23, "to reduce the risks of any cluster outbreak" within the establishment.

Guam is the latest jurisdiction in the nation to mandate proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter specific facilities.

Also under the governor's latest executive order:

• All organized contact sports and competitions must require all participants and coaches to show proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to every event.

• Unvaccinated persons 12 years old and older may not participate in social gatherings with individuals who are not members of their household. Children under the age of 12 may attend social gatherings.

• The mask mandate remains in place.

• Guam continues to be under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

• Places of worship, such as churches, may continue services, ceremonies and operations, but must comply strictly with the mask mandates and other DPHSS requirements.

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing events continue.