A road closure traffic flow plan aimed at decreasing the amount of people not following the governor’s stay-at-home directive will go into effect tomorrow, April 11, at 10 a.m.

Under this plan there will be four road closures:

• Lucky Supply in Dededo

• Shen’s furniture in East Agana

• Calvary Chapel in Asan

• Shell Gas Station, Route 8

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has also authorized the adjutant general to issue active duty orders for the mobilization of the Guam National Guard personnel and equipment.

“Make no mistake. We are in a life and death battle for the health of Guam and everyone who calls Guam home,” the governor stated.

“Those who ignore social distancing pose a danger to themselves and those around them,” she said.

Department of Public Works Deputy Director Jesse Garcia said the roads will be merged into a single lane in both directions to "control the movement of people."

Those who are on the road and are not conducting essential business will be given educational information by the members of the National Guard.

The road closures will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and manned by Guard members.

The governor said she has the legal authority to impose the road closures after discussion with Attorney General Leevin Camacho. She stressed that they are not checkpoints as she does not have the legal authority to conduct those.

"We will continue with these restrictive measures as I've said up to May 5. However if I'm not seeing any results, I may continue it on," said Leon Guerrero.

She said the road closures are a community educational measure.

"We are monitoring your travels. We want you to stay home," she added. "My intention is to monitor people’s travel and to again reinforce the importance of staying home."