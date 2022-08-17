With less than two weeks left until the primary election, neither gubernatorial campaign running in the contested Democratic Party race is putting considerable weight behind a recent poll that shows incumbent Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio with an estimated 16-point lead over challengers Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane.

When reached for comment on the results of the commissioned poll, conducted by Anthology Research between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8, the governor’s campaign said it “does pay for professional polling,” a strategy it asserted is “best practice of gubernatorial campaigns across the spectrum.”

The campaign said the company’s experience in Guam and Hawaii provides “reassurances” the results are “credible and well grounded," but that the campaign is “laser-focused” on getting out the vote on Election Day, Aug. 27.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Guam Daily Post was provided with a copy of the independent poll, in which respondents were asked if the Democratic primary were held today, which of the two campaigns would likely get their vote.

According to the poll results, Leon Guerrero would receive 52% of likely votes to San Nicolas’ 36%. The poll results from Anthology Research additionally found that even if San Nicolas were to capture all of the swing vote, he would still "come up short" in the race for governor.

“Regarding the results that were recently released, we are heartened by the numbers that reinforce the energy and excitement that we have been seeing firsthand, most recently at our islandwide motorcade and rally,” the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio campaign stated. “We are very grateful for the grassroots support and confidence that we have felt from voters, and we continue to commit ourselves to our ideals of safety, compassion, fairness and prosperity for everyone on Guam.”

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the San Nicolas-Salas Matanane campaign for comment on the results, and whether they had any data or poll that would dispute or provide a contrast to the Anthology Research poll. Responses were not provided as of press time.

369 polled

A total of 369 registered voters were interviewed in the obtained poll.

Fieldwork began Aug. 4 and was completed Aug. 8. According to the research group, an internet sample was provided by voter contact lists and supplemented with Anthology’s "proprietary consumer panel."

"The telephone interviews were conducted using a random digit dialing selection process," the organization stated. "Each respondent was screened to ensure they were registered to vote in Guam at the address at which they were contacted, had a history of voting in the last two elections, and were likely to choose the Democratic ballot in the primary election."

The margin of error for a sample of this size is +/- 5.10 percentage points with a 95% confidence level, according to Anthology Research.