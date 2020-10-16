Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday said $56 million in remaining coronavirus relief funds will be used by the Dec. 31 deadline, while also welcoming the proposed concept of providing government vouchers that COVID-affected residents can spend at local businesses.

The governor said the "good idea" of distributing government vouchers or coupons that residents can use to obtain food and other products from local businesses is "certainly worth looking at."

She said she anticipates the Guam Chamber of Commerce and the Women's Chamber of Commerce, among others, will make a formal presentation on the proposed program.

"There's some ideas about working with the hotels and restaurants association to provide some grant to individuals. ... It can be in the form of a coupon, it can be in other forms, but definitely the concept there is to help stimulate the economy by providing some means of cash to individuals so that they can go and spend those in their various restaurants," the governor said.

For months, residents have been pressing the local government to do more to help struggling small businesses survive the pandemic.

While there have been federal and local relief programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, the amounts have proven insufficient amid the prolonged crisis and lockdown.

A number of Guam businesses are still not allowed to reopen, while others are allowed to operate but with limitations.

Senators and residents also called on the governor to use federal funds already released to GovGuam, to help residents and businesses.

Use it or lose it

Of the nearly $118 million in direct aid to GovGuam, about $56 million has yet to be used, the governor said on Thursday.

If GovGuam fails to use the full amount by the end of this year, it must return that money to the federal government.

"I am very confident that it will be used by Dec. 31, 2020," the governor said at Thursday's COVID briefing.

Some states, and Asian countries such as Japan and Singapore, have launched programs that allowed for the distribution of government vouchers or coupons that residents can spend on local businesses that have signed up to participate in the program.