Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday said she appreciates the advocacy of fitness and wellness centers but she said she cannot approve their request for COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption at this time.

The governor said COVID-19 is Guam's third leading cause of death since 2020, and the virus poses an immediate threat to the health and safety of the community, "which the vaccine swiftly helps us address."

Gyms, fitness centers and dance studios, along with restaurants, bars, museums, boat cruises and sporting events, are among those that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination before customers and employees are allowed entry.

The governor said most of those hospitalized with COVID-19 and most of those who lost their lives to it are unvaccinated individuals.

"This tells us that we must continue to prioritize vaccination for the protection of our entire community. Therefore, although I believe wholeheartedly in the power and promise of your services, we cannot approve the exemption requested at this time," the governor said in an Oct. 7 response letter to Synergy Studio Guam owners Clare Calvo, Jesrae Moylan, Judy Rosario and Lillian Reyes.

These representatives from the fitness and wellness industry sent a letter last week to the governor and the Legislature, seeking a vaccine mandate exemption.

The letters were also signed by owners and representatives from Custom Fitness, Spike 22, Guam Muay Thai, SKIP, Urban Fitness, G6 Fitness, Body Arts, NuForm Pilates, Lotus Yoga and Horinuchi Wellness.

They're also signed by UFC athlete Frank "The Crank" Camacho and wife Sarah, and Dr. Hoa Nguyen of the American Medical Center. Nguyen is former chairman of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group.

The governor, a registered nurse, said while she recognizes and supports the benefits of exercise to address diseases such as obesity, "substantive improvements to complex health issues are achieved through continuous physical activity and proper nutrition over a long period."

She also acknowledged the role that the fitness and wellness centers provides, but she said the state of Guam depends greatly on sustaining measures that are in place that prioritizes everyone's health.

Industry representatives said the nature of their activity promotes health and wellness, which they said already help prevent diseases associated with COVID-19.

They said their businesses and their clients have basically taken accountability for their health.

"In our industry of fitness, health, and wellness, we as proponents and advocates for preventative care through, but not limited to, methods of exercise, nutrition and overall holistic modalities, respectfully request an exemption from vaccine mandates," the owners said in letters to the governor and the Legislature.