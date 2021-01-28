Governor says no reduced BPT; sets July 21 vaccination target

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday said the business privilege tax will remain at 5%, while also announcing a goal of 70% to 80% COVID-19 vaccination by the time Guam celebrates Liberation Day on July 21.

That vaccination rate will create the needed "herd immunity," the governor said, citing medical experts' statements.

However, this would depend on whether Guam gets enough vaccine to support the goal.

Herd immunity is achieved when most of a population is immune to an infectious disease.

So if 80% of the population, for example, is immune to a virus, then four out of every five people who encounter someone with the disease won't get sick and won't spread the disease any further.

July 21 marks the 77th year of Guam's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II.

The governor said meeting the goal by then would allow Guam "to say that we have been liberated from this invisible enemy."

The governor was the guest speaker at the Guam Chamber of Commerce's first general membership meeting of 2021, wherein she talked about GovGuam's finances, milestones reached in the fight against COVID-19 and economic recovery efforts.

The strategy of implementing quarantine of all travelers, community testing, business closures and phased reopening to help control the virus, the governor said, "is working," despite protests from some.

'God-awful pandemic'

The Guam Chamber of Commerce, other business groups and Republican senators have repeatedly called for a rollback of the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%. The governor said this is not the right time.

"I am here before you today to say we have to maintain the present level of business privilege tax," the governor said in her more than 20-minute remarks.

She said maintaining the current rate will help GovGuam continue to fill the revenue hole created by the 2017 federal tax cuts, exacerbated by the "God-awful pandemic."

But the governor said she's open to recalculating and to come back to the table if and when the Biden administration reverses the 2017 Trump tax cuts.

Businesses have also asked for a one-year delay in the implementation of another 50-cent-an-hour increase in Guam's minimum wage, but the governor was silent on the request in her speech.

The governor said her administration approved tax cuts for small businesses and provided commercial rent relief to businesses impacted by the pandemic, and is pursuing economic diversification.

"My decisions haven't always been the most popular and perhaps not always exactly right, but always in the best interest of our island and our people," she said.

Impact of tax cuts

The governor, who's a former senator and a former Bank of Guam president, said her fiscal team reviewed the true impact of the Trump tax cuts, which is some $86 million.

That's much more than the $67 million projected by the Calvo administration for fiscal year 2018, after Trump signed the tax cuts into law about a quarter into the fiscal year.

To address that, the Legislature passed a bill, which the administration signed into law, raising the business privilege tax from 4% to 5%, with the intent to sunset the provision. The Legislature later voted to make the BPT increase permanent.

The BPT increase, in 2019, generated an additional $77.8 million but GovGuam was still $8 million short, the governor said.

The administration identified areas where it could further cut "without decreasing services," including cutting the budget and spending less in taxpayer dollars running the government than her predecessor, she said.

In her remarks before the chamber, the governor cited her administration's reduction of the deficit, from $83 million to $47 million in just one fiscal year, increasing collection and bringing tax evaders to the Office of the Attorney General for action.

But just when fiscal conditions were improving, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, exacerbating the economic devastation by another $100 million, she said.

"Over the last fiscal years since 2018, we have lost nearly $200 million of our normal revenue stream because of the Trump tax cuts and this God-awful pandemic," she said. "We are in a serious crisis and it requires me as your governor to not just look at the bottom line."

No new virus strains here

The governor also answered questions about COVID-19 vaccination and testing, federal pandemic unemployment aid and illegal dumping.

She said Guam will maintain current quarantine and health and safety protocols amid the presence of new COVID-19 strains in other parts of the world.

She said Guam has started sending random specimens to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to see whether the strains have already reached Guam.

The governor doesn't believe any of the new strains have entered Guam through passengers that have arrived here.