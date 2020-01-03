Governor says war claims could be paid this month

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said reparation payments to war survivors could begin by the end of the month.

Following a press conference Thursday at Adelup where she signed a bill for police reservists' pay increase, she said she expects to sign the war reparations bill today, which is the last day she has to take action on the bill.

“Everybody knows that my aggressive target is the end of January. So everyone on our team is working very hard to make that happen,” she said.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, and Sens. William M. Castro and Amanda L. Shelton, working with the governor, introduced Bill 181 last year with the goal of paying war reparations by July 21, 2019. The administration said it was in talks with Washington, D.C., officials about the details of payments and getting the list of survivors whose claims had been adjudicated from the federal government. As of about a week ago, Adelup had not received the list of names or established a memorandum of agreement, the latter specifically required by Bill 181 before payments can be made.

“We’re in direct communication with the U.S. (Department of the Treasury) and I’m pretty confident it will happen. In fact, I’m very confident that it’s going to happen," the governor said.

There are still a number of questions that haven’t been answered regarding Bill 181, which will use local funds to pay war claims. This is in direct competition to the federal effort, HR 1365, which will use Section 30 money that the federal government pays to Guam every year.

Payment of war reparations, according to the substitute version of Bill 181, is dependent on the agreement:

“I Maga’hågan is authorized to transfer such sums as are available from the General Fund to pay adjudicated claims as of the passage of this Act from the General Fund appropriations contained within Public Law 34-116 and Public Law 35-36 … Any funds transferred to the Fund shall only be used to pay Compensable Guam Victims with certified claims by the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission and such use shall be consistent under a Memorandum of Agreement between the Guam Department of Administration and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.”

Identity protected

The bill also prohibits making public the information as to who is paid: “Information provided by the United States Government to the Government of Guam concerning the identity of war survivors and their application for war claims shall be protected and shall not be part of the public record.”

The bill was passed after much debate on transparency and fiscal responsibility. It had a $7 million cap on it when first introduced in early 2019. The speaker’s office introduced the substitute bill, which has no spending limit, on the session floor in December without a public hearing.

Leon Guerrero said she hasn’t spoken to Del. Michael San Nicolas about the local bill or the federal legislation that intends to fix a technical error in the war claims bill introduced to Congress by former delegate, and now Adelup’s Washington D.C. liaison, Madeleine Bordallo.

“He’s always welcome,” she said. “We are one Guam … we support him in his efforts to get HR 1365 because that’s also to me a very important piece of legislation for us to continue paying the war survivors.”