Governor: Schools 'unable to broadly open’ within next year

As the Guam Department of Education edges closer to an Aug. 9 start date of the school year, the governor said many campuses will remain shut for up to a year from now because of the date senators set for local schools to comply with minimum health and safety standards.

One of the next public forums for government officials to discuss how soon schools can reopen for in-person instruction will be a roundtable meeting hosted by the Office of the Attorney General, which has filed charges surrounding the issuance of sanitary permits it alleged was done in violation of law.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Sunday informed Attorney General Douglas Moylan that "regrettably," neither she nor Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio would be able to attend the meeting. She didn't provide a reason for the absence or disclose if a representative will be attending in their place.

Leon Guerrero did detail numerous concerns raised by education and public health officials during legislative discussions on the compliance date, which took place before lawmakers passed the proposal. The governor, rather than vetoing it, let it lapse into law.

“Given that the Guam Legislature passed Public Law 37-4 notwithstanding the express warnings from (Public Health) four months ago, and because your office has determined that the inspection law must be complied with prior to the issuance of sanitary permits to a degree (that) failure to comply constitutes a criminal offense, it indeed appears as though (Guam Department of Education) schools will be unable to broadly open in August or possibly even within the next year," the governor wrote to the AG.

The governor's office, in a release accompanying the letter, said the law “ties (the) administration’s hands," and will result in the closure of "numerous" public schools.

"In fact, in their testimony before the Guam Legislature, Department of Public Health and Social Services representatives warned that, if passed, the law would disrupt the opening of schools for the upcoming school year. Specifically, (Public Health) stated it would take approximately 528 working days to complete inspections for all 66 permitted schools on the island,” the governor stated in the release.

She said her office and Public Health are working together to inspect as many schools as possible, but, even with their best efforts, “many campuses will exceed the allowable demerits for passing inspection.”

So far, GDOE is anticipating a maximum of 15 schools will be open for in-person classes by Aug. 9 or two weeks after. Twelve public school campuses may be closed until Nov. 9 or later, according to plans released by the school system.

"The necessary solution lies with the Guam Legislature, which passed this uncompromising and unreasonable law in the first place, and possibly with the attorney general’s office, which has broad prosecutorial discretion in all criminal matters, but appears determined not to apply it in this matter," Leon Guerrero said. "Since the Legislature created this problem, the real solution lies with them.”

Barnett has told The Guam Daily Post that with the AG securing indictments over school inspections, he was “uncomfortable going in and messing with the law and somehow mandating that our kids go to school facilities without a sanitary permit."

"I think that ship has sailed," he said.

GDOE identified which schools fall into each of the three phases for reopening this coming school year.

Phase 1

Phase 1 schools will be ready to open on Aug. 9 or within two weeks after:

Adacao Elementary

B.P. Carbullido Elementary

Harry S. Truman Elementary

Inalåhan Elementary

Juan M. Guerrero Elementary

M.U. Lujan Elementary

Marcial A. Sablan Elementary

Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary

Talo’fo’fo' Elementary

Luis P. Untalan Middle

Okkodo High

John F. Kennedy High

J.P. Torres Success Academy

Southern High

Tiyan High

Phase 2

Phase 2 schools are projected to be ready to open three weeks to two months after Aug. 9:

Agana Heights Elementary

Astumbo Elementary

C.L. Taitano Elementary

Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary

Finegayan Elementary

Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary

Machananao Elementary

Maria Ulloa Elementary

Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary

P.C. Lujan Elementary

Wettengel Elementary

Oceanview Middle

Phase 3

Phase 3 schools are anticipated to be ready to open three months or more after the scheduled start of the school year:

Capt. H.B. Price Elementary

D.L. Perez Elementary

J.Q. San Miguel Elementary

Liguan Elementary

Tamuning Elementary

Upi Elementary

Agueda Johnston Middle

Astumbo Middle

Inalåhan Middle

Jose Rios Middle

Vincent S.A. Benavente Middle

George Washington High

According to GDOE, The phases of the schools' reopening reflect when students will be allowed on campus and are projections based on assessments conducted within the department, which uses Public Health inspection rules and regulations. School openings are dependent on being inspected by Public Health and passing inspection.

GDOE officials have said all students will begin instruction on Aug. 9 through double sessions or, as a last resort, online learning.