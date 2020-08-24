Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's regional affairs adviser told senators Thursday night that the federal government owes Guam at least $586 million in unreimbursed costs of public education for Micronesian migrants, and Guam wants to use this amount to offset past and future debt to the United States.

Guam, for example, can leverage that U.S. debt to waive local matching fund requirements for federal grants and other funding opportunities, according to Carlotta Leon Guerrero, the governor's chief adviser on military and regional affairs. She was addressing legislators in an informational briefing on the status of the ongoing Compacts of Free Association policy renegotiation between the United States and the freely associated states, or FAS.

The federal government's debt to GovGuam for all costs associated with hosting FAS migrants is over $1 billion, Carlotta Leon Guerrero said.

But the governor is using only the $586 million in unreimbursed Compact impact education costs and only for 14 years, as the starting point for debt relief or a debt swap with the federal government, Carlotta Leon Guerrero said.

"We're not even going after the earlier years. We went for the best and most defensible number to defend in the halls of Congress," she told senators during the briefing held via Zoom.

The governor wants this debt swap or debt relief to be a part of the ongoing Compact renegotiation, Carlotta Leon Guerrero said.

The governor communicated this, as well, in a formal letter to Interior Assistant Secretary Douglas Domenech, the U.S. negotiator for the Compacts.

The "staggering" Guam Department of Education data, according to Carlotta Leon Guerrero, is only from 2004 to 2017.

'End the imbalance'

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee's federal and foreign affairs committee and Sen. Kelly Marsh's self-determination and regional affairs committee held the joint informational briefing on the status of the Compact renegotiation.

Lee said the briefing was also to discuss the shortfalls in reimbursing Guam and the other affected jurisdictions from the financial impacts caused by these bilateral agreements.

Marsh said estimates indicate that each year the U.S may incur as much as $150 million in debt to Guam but Guam often receives less than 10% of that.

Hearing from those knowledgeable about the negotiations, Lee said, can help Guam develop short- and long-term strategies "to end the imbalance that has strained local funds" and address the deficiencies that have limited the island's ability to grow.

"Whether it's by offsetting overdue reimbursements through debt relief or by building in regionally beneficial language into this next set of Compacts, our plans can all be better informed following today's briefing," Lee said.

5 key points

Guam is home to about 18,900 migrants from the freely associated states, which are the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia states of Pohnpei, Chuuk, Kosrae and Yap.

FAS migrants comprise about 11% of Guam's population and add tremendous costs to services provided by GovGuam, said Carlotta Leon Guerrero, who added, that is why Guam wants its voice heard during Compact negotiations that deal with U.S. funding for FAS island nations and the impact costs to Guam and others hosting FAS migrants.

The debt relief or debt swap is one of the five main points that the governor requested that Domenech include in the Compact renegotiation, according to Carlotta Leon Guerrero:

Actual reimbursement for Compact impact expenses going forward, and that a federal funding source is determined. Medicaid coverage for all FAS citizens wherever they are, within the U.S. and its territories, and that coverage include their homelands. Debt relief or debt swap using past unreimbursed, validated Compact impact expenses to offset any debt Guam has to the federal government. Screening of FAS citizens before arriving on Guam, to ensure there is at least a preliminary plan in place to provide for a greater degree of achieving goals of self-reliance. Expansion of the Section 8 housing program to Guam, to stabilize housing needs for 9,000-plus on the waiting list.

"Any one of these is going to be very significant," Carlotta Leon Guerrero said.

President Donald Trump has said he wants the Compact negotiations to be completed and signed before the end of this year.

That's an extremely expedited schedule for an agreement that ends in 2023, Carlotta Leon Guerrero said, but if this happens, Guam wants to make sure its issues are on the table.

The Compact allows the U.S. military access to FAS territories for defense purposes and in exchange, the United States has given the FAS financial aid for decades and visa-free entry for the nations' citizens.