Governor seeks direct talks with Biden on evacuation of Afghans

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is not only seeking direct talks with President Joe Biden soon on whether Guam is part of any evacuation plan for Afghan allies, but she also wants to make sure she's involved in critical discussions if any such plan is made.

"I want to make certain, as the governor of Guam, that these decisions reflect the best interests of our people. Due to the gravity and urgency of this matter, I would like to speak with you soon," the governor wrote in a June 12 letter to the president.

As of Sunday, the governor's office had yet to hear back from the White House, Adelup said.

The governor pledged Guam's support to serve as temporary transfer site while the Afghan allies' permanent relocation to the U.S. is processed, but wants representation for Guam in discussions about any such plans.

"Guam has stood ready to serve as a safe and secure route for this type of humanitarian effort throughout our history. And today, it is no different," she wrote to Biden in her letter. "I assure you that my administration is prepared to assist in executing your plans on this matter should Guam be chosen. If such a decision is made, I respectfully ask that I be part of critical discussions concerning Guam's role and any related task force should one be established."

In 1975 and 1996, the U.S. evacuated its Vietnamese and Kurdish allies, respectively, to Guam, while their permanent visa applications were processed.

Advocates and some members of Congress said the same can be done now for Afghan allies.

Chris Purdy, a retired Army sergeant who served in Iraq from 2004 to 2011 and project manager for the Veterans for American Ideals program at Human Rights First, on Sunday said the group is "hopeful that the White House will listen to the governor of Guam and begin an evacuation of Afghans immediately."

"Having the leadership from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on this issue is incredibly important. President Biden cannot ignore the governor and he has to clarify his administration’s intentions on whether or not they will evacuate our wartime allies in Afghanistan. Guam is the obvious choice for this evacuation," Purdy told The Guam Daily Post.

Three months to go

There are only three months left before American troops withdraw completely on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that drew America into its longest war.

Amid growing calls from advocates including Human Rights First and some members of Congress to start evacuating Afghan allies to Guam or other territories, Guam had not received any communication from the federal government on the matter.

"If this must be done, it should be with respect for the CHamoru people. Have a plan in place to process Afghan evacuees quickly to the mainland United States. The people of Guam should be given the respect of having our concerns heard," Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, a Vietnam War veteran and chairman of the Guam Legislature's military and veterans affairs committee, said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, thousands of additional military personnel are expected to be on Guam during the summer months, but officials said they're for military exercises and not for anything related to the evacuation of Afghan allies.

The governor, in her one-page letter, commended Biden's decision to end the nation's longest war and "finally bring home our brave men and women serving in Afghanistan."

"This decision signifies turning a new corner in foreign policy and our nation's return to leadership in international diplomacy," the governor wrote.

A bipartisan group of congressional members, including Del. Michael San Nicolas, recently backed proposals to host evacuees from Afghanistan in Guam.

For months now, a broad coalition of advocates said Afghan evacuees – mostly those who served as interpreters or translators for American troops – need to be sent now to Guam or other U.S. territories while their special immigrant visa applications to resettle in the U.S. are being processed.

More than 17,000 Afghan allies have pending visa applications, advocates said. Each ally brings immediate family members.

Advocates said these allies could be targeted by terrorists when the United States withdraws from Afghanistan.

Guam in America's military conflicts

In 1975, more than 111,000 Vietnamese refugees were transported to Guam under Operation New Life. That operation focused on the care and processing on Guam of Vietnamese refugees evacuated before and after the fall of Saigon.

While on Guam, the Vietnamese refugees were housed in tent cities for a few weeks while being processed for resettlement to the U.S.

In 1996, during the Persian Gulf War, more than 2,000 Iraqi refugees were sent to Guam while their permanent resettlement to the states was being processed. The Kurdish refugees were housed temporarily at vacant military housing.

Now, with the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, there have been growing calls to evacuate refugees to Guam as they await processing of their special visas to the U.S.

One key difference now is that Guam, like the rest of the world, is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam, home to military bases, has been able to keep COVID-19 under control and continues to have one of the highest full vaccination rates on U.S. soil. It's on its way to reaching its goal of 80% herd immunity by the time Guam celebrates its 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

At the height of the pandemic, Guam agreed to allow the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt to dock here for about 55 days. More than 1,100 of the sailors on the aircraft carrier tested positive for COVID-19 and one of them died, and the captain was removed.