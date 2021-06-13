Governor seeks direct talks with Biden on Guam's role, if any, on Afghan allies' evacuation

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wrote to President Joe Biden, pledging Guam's support to hosting Afghan allies while their permanent relocation to the United States is being processed, but asked that she be made part of discussions should such a decision for evacuation to the island be made.

The governor seeks to speak with the president immediately on the matter, given that there's only three months left before the complete withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

"Guam has stood ready to serve as a safe and secure route for this type of humanitarian effort throughout history. And today is no different. I assure you that my administration is prepared to assist in executing your plans on this matter should Guam be chosen," the governor wrote on June 12 ]to the president.

In 1975 and 1996, the U.S. evacuated its Vietnamese and Kurdish allies, respectively, to Guam, while their permanent visa applications were processed.

Advocates and some members of Congress said the same can be done now for Afghan allies.

The governor seeks Guam's representation in discussions should the island be used as evacuation site.

"If such a decision is made, I respectfully ask that I be part of critical discussions concerning Guam's role and any related task force should one be established," the governor wrote.

The White House or any federal agency has so far not communicated any plans that would involve Guam in the evacuation, if any, of Afghans who mostly served as interpreters or translators to American troops in Afghanistan.

This, with only three months left before American troops completely pull out from Afghanistan on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks that drew America to its longest war yet.

"I want to make certain, as the Governor of Guam, that these decisions reflect the best interests of our people. Due to the gravity and urgency of this matter, I would like to speak with you soon," the governor wrote.

A bipartisan group of congressional members, including Del. Michael San Nicolas, recently backed proposals to host evacuees from Afghanistan to Guam.

For months now, a broad coalition of advocates said Afghan evacuees need to be sent now to Guam or other U.S. territories while their special immigrant visa, or SIV, applications to resettle in the U.S. are being processed.

More than 17,000 Afghans who served with American forces still have pending visa applications, advocates said.

Advocates said these Afghan allies could be targeted by terrorists when the United States withdraws its military from the country.

Guam, home to military bases, has also been able to control COVID-19 and remains to have one of the highest full vaccination rate on U.S. soil, with goal of reaching 80% herd immunity by the time it celebrates Guam's 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

At the height of the pandemic, Guam agreed for the COVID-19 stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt to dock on Guam for about 55 days. More than 1,100 of its sailors tested positive for COVID-19 and one of them died, while the captain was removed.

This story will be updated.