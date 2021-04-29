Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has extended an invitation to President Joe Biden with the hope that they could discuss concerns aired in the recent letter from United Nations officials to the U.S. federal government.

The letter, submitted by three U.N. special rapporteurs in late January, raises environmental, health and indigenous rights concerns related to expanded military activity on Guam.

The rapporteurs sought feedback on the cleanup of Superfund sites, and measures taken to ensure the rights of indigenous peoples to safe drinking water and a healthy, clean and sustainable environment, among other requested input.

They urged the federal government to take up all necessary measures to halt alleged indigenous and human rights violations while a reply is pending.

"The findings of this report have raised serious concerns that I would like to discuss with you," Gov. Leon Guerrero wrote to Biden. "Many of these same issues and concerns have been raised for decades by local government and political leaders as well as numerous nongovernmental organizations and community stakeholders here on Guam."

Leon Guerrero said she was encouraged by Biden's decision to recommit the U.S. to the U.N. Human Rights Council, as the decision is timely for the people of Guam in "addressing issues which for loo long remain unresolved."

The governor said she supported and encouraged a presidential visit to Guam, as well as visits from the United Nations, the State Department, the Department of the Interior and the Department of Defense, to learn more about the island, its people and culture, and to discuss the concerns in the U.N. report.

"Finally, we know the importance of Guam to our nation's defense and for the most part remain a patriotic people. It is with this recognition that I put forward my desire to work with you in accomplishing our mutual objective of living in a democratic society with freedoms and liberties that we all enjoy and cherish. I am hopeful that we can now begin to have the meaningful dialogue necessary to bring resolution to concerns that have been raised by local leaders for decades and recently acknowledged in an official report by the international community," Leon Guerrero concluded in her letter to the president.

Members of the activist group Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian recently met with the governor regarding the U.N. letter. Leon Guerrero described that meeting as "very good" and said that they would be working together in some capacity moving forward.

Meanwhile, Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin said they do not know if the U.S. has responded in any way to the U.N. letter.