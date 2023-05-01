Governor, senators clash over failed Eagles Field negotiation

The deadline to sign a draft lease to use land around Eagles Field for a hospital and medical complex came and went Sunday, a deal with the federal government that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero contended was “rejected” by the 37th Guam Legislature.

The proposed 100-acre lease involved a partnership with Joint Region Marianas and the Department of the Navy to use the federal property for the construction of the medical campus, a major initiative the governor has spent years trying to accomplish.

The eyed property, also known as Lå'lo, has been surrounded with controversy, as residents who claim previous ownership of the land voiced their desire for it to be returned to them, which brought much debate in the legislative hall.

“Based on numerous comments made by lawmakers both in the media and on the session floor, it’s obvious that any further attempts to lease the Eagles Field property would be fruitless,” Leon Guerrero said in a press release issued Sunday morning, which confirmed she would not seek a third extension of the deadline to sign the lease.

Adelup said now that the offer is off the table, “rejected by the Guam Legislature,” Leon Guerrero expects “the Department of the Navy to resume its plans to develop the property for military options."

Already on a list of sites to house infrastructure related to a buildup of missile defense systems, the area sought for the hospital and other medical services now may be used for military housing, according to previous statements made to local media by Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas.

"We thank our partners at Joint Region Marianas and the Department of the Navy for attempting to make good on a promise to pledge federal property for the construction of a medical campus for our island," Adelup stated in its release.

Although the governor said the opportunity was “lost,” she reaffirmed her commitment to build a medical complex.

'What got us here'

The governor's release, titled “Guam Legislature Rejects Federal Assistance," was met with "great concern" by the members of the 37th Guam Legislature who penned a rare unanimous letter to the governor Sunday afternoon.

"It is very clear to us that there seems to be some misunderstanding by you and your administration on what transpired and what got us here," the letter, signed by all 15 sitting senators, began. "No member of the Legislature disagrees that Guam needs a new hospital. Similarly, none of us here today pose as obstructionists to building one."

One obstacle preventing the governor from signing the agreement was a measure overridden into law that requires senators approve long-term leases with the federal government. Leon Guerrero said the bill was championed by obstructionist politicians when she vetoed the bill in early March.

"The veto for Bill 12-37 that was overridden by the 37th Guam Legislature did not reject any proposal,” senators said Sunday in their response letter.

The body defended the statutory change, and underscored it is "united" in a commitment to hear from stakeholders such as landowners, health care experts and families.

"The new law simply ensures that any proposal be fully disclosed and vetted by the Legislature and the people of Guam. The Legislature was never presented an offer of any federal assistance to reject, so if there is an offer, Bill 12-37 ensures that it will be disclosed to the public."

Days prior, Attorney General Douglas Moylan said the override made the lease negotiations for the Eagles Field area essentially moot.

"The new law removes the ability of the governor to deal directly with the federal government and entirely on behalf of the government of Guam," Moylan said Friday. "The current lease negotiations are moot because, logistically, that cannot happen by April 29.”

The senators, in their letter, repeated concerns aired during public hearings and deliberations in session, that looming questions surrounding the Eagles Field lease went ignored and unanswered.

“(Original landowners) have many questions and, unfortunately, we had few answers to provide. Even after the attorney general of Guam stated that legislative approval was needed, we made efforts to call on you and your administration to provide further information to make our best assessment, in addition to the multiple oversight hearings already held by the Committee on Health, Land, Justice and Culture, which were good faith attempts at fact-finding,” the letter stated.

The administration on Sunday did not reveal what the next steps for the hospital project will be, although previously it said planning for alternative sites has been conducted.

Meanwhile, the senators “implored” the governor “to work in earnest with this legislative body so that we seek an outcome that is truly best for Guam. We commit to meeting with you when you are ready.”