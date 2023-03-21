Governor, senators go back and forth over raises, GDOE session

The governor and the Guam Legislature continued to tussle over a measure funding 22% raises for government workers, resulting in multiple calls for special session Monday, and disruptions to the emergency session scheduled that afternoon for a trio of bills related to repairing public schools.

The governor called for a special session over the weekend, for Monday morning, after Bill 24-37, her pay raise legislation, failed to make it onto the agenda for regular session later this month.

Lawmakers recessed this first special session, with intentions to come back at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

But shortly after that decision was made, the governor made another call for special session, requiring lawmakers to return to the Guam Congress Building at 1 p.m. The Legislature, however, didn't make quorum until nearly an hour later, but then proceeded to adjourn the second special session.

The governor, almost immediately, called for a third special session to take place at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

By that time, lawmakers had moved on to the emergency session for the school facilities measures.

The overlapping and pending sessions prompted questions to the Legislature's legal counsel, and after several minutes, lawmakers recessed the emergency session to address the third special session, which was also adjourned.

As the Legislature proceeded with the emergency session, a fourth call for special session was then issued by the governor for 3:20 p.m. Monday.

The Legislature continued with the emergency session, however, until one of the measures on agenda, Bill 29-37, was addressed through the afternoon.

After entering the fourth special session, another motion to adjourn carried. Lawmakers then reentered the emergency session, which proceeded with one more bill, before recessing.

While the second, third and fourth special sessions were adjourned, the first special session is still active, albeit in recess, until this afternoon.

Sen. Chris Barnett made the motion to recess the first special session Monday morning.

“We heard over five hours of testimony Friday at a parent-teacher organization roundtable that kind of reiterated for a lot of the members present, and even those who weren't, how urgent and important and critical dealing with the situation on the state of our schools is,” Barnett said.

Barnett's motion passed despite an objection, with help largely from the Republican caucus. Sen. Sabina Perez also joined in wanting to hold off the special session in favor of Monday's emergency session.

“I know there's much support for pay raises within this body, … however, I feel it is incumbent upon us to deal with the emergency session that is clearly on our plate,” Barnett said before making the motion to recess.

The bills in the emergency session agenda included those introduced by Barnett and separate measures from Sens. Perez and Chris Duenas.

'Pestered and bothered'

On Monday afternoon, when the Legislature first went back into emergency session, Barnett said that he did not appreciate the “political gamesmanship that's going on,” as he spoke on Bill 29, the measure he introduced.

His bill would expedite the compliance date for school building sanitation rules and regulations, to the start of school year 2023-2024, rather than June 2024. It contains a mechanism for a variance in case a school or operator is unable to comply with the rules, but that can't be issued if failure to comply with rules would result in the closure or condemnation of a school.

It also authorizes the governor to transfer personnel from the Department of Public Works, or other agencies, to assist with procurement preparations to obtain compliance with sanitary permit requirements.

“We're trying to have this emergency session to address the sad state of our schools, once and for all. I don't appreciate being pestered and bothered to address a measure that we have already committed to address,” Barnett said, referring to the pending continuation of the first special session for the pay raise measure.

Sen. Joanne Brown said she didn't know who was advising the governor, but added that she thought they were failing the governor.

"(The governor) is better than this. She really is. And it's unfortunate to see what has happened this afternoon to intercede. To not allow this emergency session to address several bills on the agenda. Including this important one, this very first one, that will help improve the school environment,” Brown said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje called for the emergency session on Friday, upon urging from Barnett, who leads the legislative committee overseeing education. Barnett and other lawmakers sat with parents, teachers and education officials over several hours that day, discussing concerns for Guam's aging public school facilities.

Bill 46-37, related to providing temporary expedited procurement protest procedures for acquisitions funded by certain federal funds, and Bill 32-37, a measure to appropriate $30 million to Guam Department of Education for school infrastructure repairs and maintenance, are also part of the emergency session agenda.

The former was introduced by Perez and the latter by Duenas.

Bills 29 and 46 were placed into third reading, while Bill 32 is waiting for lawmakers to resolve into the Committee of the Whole today.

Pay raise measure

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero submitted the pay raise legislation in early February. It received a fair amount of pushback - mainly from Republican lawmakers concerned with affordability and whether funding is better spent on other government obligations. It also has been backed, however, by government workers and managers who have registered their support in testimony to lawmakers.

The bill is intended to fund the implementation of pay raises for government employees under the General Pay Plan and for employees of other entities.

Initially, the measure called for $16 million to be appropriated to the Department of Administration for pay raises to GPP employees by April, but, following a public hearing in late February, Bill 24 was amended to about $23.3 million - now including funding for the Judiciary of Guam and other government entities.

That led to concerns from GOP members in the Committee on Rules last week, and the measure failed to place on the agenda for regular session, prompting criticism from the governor and her call for special session on Sunday.

“As I said to you recently, I did not approve the long-overdue adjustments to the General Pay Plan just because I am legally required to do so, … I approved these adjustments because they are urgently needed to safeguard our schools and protect and promote the public interest,” Leon Guerrero stated in the letter calling for the first special session Monday.

The governor also made note of facility and maintenance issues at GDOE, tying matters not only to funding needs, but to hiring needs and the need to raise pay to attract qualified employees.

“This fact was on strong display during a recent GDOE oversight hearing. Senators rightly wanted to know why schools lacked basic maintenance - even while GDOE has approximately $130 million set aside for that purpose. GDOE officials were clear: Maintenance lagged, in part, because our school system did not have the skilled labor necessary to do the job,” Leon Guerrero wrote.

Funding, “unfortunately,” according to the governor, is only part of the local government's labor concerns.

“Without implementing an adjusted General Pay Plan, enacting new funding measures is like throwing a checkbook at a flat tire. No matter how much money we have in our account, ultimately we need people to do the work,” the governor added.

When asked what would happen with raises if funding was not granted by the Legislature, Department of Administration director, Edward Birn, stated he did not think they wanted to speculate on what would happen to the bill.

“I anticipate that the Legislature will appropriate funding to the General Pay Plan,” he said.

Sen. Joe San Agustin asked Monday whether one session can take place while another is in recess, referring to the emergency session occurring while the first special session was in recess. The speaker said that was the case.

Duenas said counsel for the Republican caucus concurred that it was legal to be in emergency session while recessed from special session.

When asked whether the Legislature can hold an emergency session during an active - although recessed - special session, Attorney General Douglas Moylan said that the Legislature has broad discretion under the Organic Act of Guam to decide rules and procedures regarding meetings and discussions on proposed legislation.

“That power also allows them to make exceptions to rules they may earlier establish and pass. The Standing Rules is the set of rules that ordinarily governs their procedures,” Moylan said.

“As to your specific question, the legislative counsel normally advises the senators on rules of procedure and conduct. If they meet and agree to proceed by majority vote, that will normally allow them to proceed notwithstanding their standing rules,” he added.