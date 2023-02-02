Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has transmitted an updated version of the Land Bank Reform Act to the Guam Legislature for consideration this term. The measure is Leon Guerrero's solution for a roadblock to ancestral land return posed by U.S. Law 106-504.

While that law places the government of Guam ahead of all federal agencies in the return of federal excess lands, it restricts the transfer of those properties to be for public use only, which is defined to exclude transfers to an individual for private use other than on a “nondiscriminatory basis.”

That essentially bars transfers specifically intended as land return to original owners.

The Land Bank Reform Act is intended to facilitate monetary compensation for original owners if their land is returned or leased to GovGuam for public use, or if the federal government is not likely to return the land in the foreseeable future.

The bill, even in its current version, maintained that just compensation included a claimant's receipt of title to their ancestral property. A release from Adelup on the transmittal of the updated bill stated original owners can choose to wait for a change in federal law - which is something some owners have asked elected officials to push for.

Funding payouts

The new version of the Land Bank Reform Act is largely the same as the bill that was initially introduced late last term, but it contains a key change in its funding provisions.

In addition to including Section 30 and other annual local and federal appropriations as a funding source, the current version of the measure appropriates $10 million to the Land Bank Trust Fund from fiscal year 2023 excess revenues. Moreover, beginning in fiscal 2024, $2 million would be appropriated to the trust fund from the general fund.

“Our administration has and continues to champion efforts to restore justice to original landowners by providing options for compensation. To ensure the success of this legislation, our office has engaged with the various stakeholders over the last year, most especially with ancestral landowners and their families,” Leon Guerrero stated in a release announcing the measure.

In submitting the new version of the bill, the governor stated that the measure proposes remedies where Speaker Therese Terlaje “had proposed none.” The governor urged Terlaje to promptly schedule a hearing for the 2023 version of the bill.

“The purpose of this bill is to provide meaningful options for original landowners and empower them to choose the best option for them and their families,” Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated in the release. “No one is required to make a claim on the land bank or give up their right to wait for the return of their ancestral lands.”

Speaker Terlaje, who chaired the legislative committee on land in the 36th Guam Legislature, refused to hear the Land Bank Reform Act last term, stating at the time that it “proposes no immediate remedy and can be addressed in the next legislative term.”

The proposal to build a new medical campus at the Eagles Field area of Mangilao shined a spotlight on U.S. Law 106-504 and other land return issues. The governor plans to lease the area from the federal government, which is also considering the site to house missile defense facilities.

Several families claim ancestral ownership to the identified land - and some do want their land returned.

The speaker had criticized the Land Bank Reform Act as doing nothing for ancestral owners concerned about Lå’lo - the area of Mangilao around Eagles Field - and argued that it would only add Lå’lo landowners “to a long list of Tiyan and other ancestral landowners who still have not yet been compensated for property returned, yet kept, by the government of Guam.”