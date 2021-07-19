Governor set for first off-island travel since start of pandemic

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday said she will be advocating personally for Guam issues, including Medicaid funding, when she travels to Washington, D.C., California and Hawaii beginning July 22.

This marks her first off-island trip since declaring a public health state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

She said she will be back Aug. 4.

The governor will advocate for the passage of a bipartisan bill that, if successful, would allow Guam and the rest of the territories to avoid a financial and health care crisis dubbed the Medicaid "cliff."

That's when expanded federal funding for the government insurance program expires on Sept. 30.

The bill would avert the looming fiscal cliff by providing Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Marianas and American Samoa with stable Medicaid funding for years to come.

The intent of the bill is to extend increased Medicaid funding for Guam and its temporary federal medical assistance percentage to 83% for the next eight years.

While in Washington, the governor said, she will meet with White House officials and Cabinet secretaries, including the Department of the Interior secretary, who has oversight of Guam.

"We will discuss numerous issues – compact impact, grants funding for the hospital, excess land ... Medicaid – all the issues very pertinent, very relevant to our island," the governor said.

The governor said she also will be meeting with the Commerce secretary to once again ensure that Guam is part of President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure bill.

Leon Guerrero will place a wreath at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., in honor of those who perished during the war.

On July 21, Guam will mark the 77th anniversary of its liberation by the U.S. military from Japanese occupation during World War II.

The governor said she also will be heading to San Francisco to meet with federal Region 9 officials.

The trip will then take her to Hawaii, where she said she will meet with U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Adm. John Aquilino.

Government travel has been restricted since March 2020.