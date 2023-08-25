“At a pivotal point in our nation's history,” a congressional field hearing Thursday on Guam focused on the rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, including the state of the national defense within the waters of Micronesia.

The assessment of the timing of the discussion from members of the House Committee on Natural Resources was made by the committee's chair, Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ariz.

“Less than 2,000 miles away lies a threat to America and our allies, the People's Republic of China, under the tyranny of the Communist Chinese or the Chinese Communist Party, not only seeks to challenge American leadership, but is aggressively working to undermine the democratic values and institutions that we cherish,” he said.

Over the years, the federal government has increased funding into and attention toward Guam, which has been dubbed the "tip of the spear" by military leaders to describe the island's role in projecting America's military might in the region.

Guam's strategic location during tense times was noted by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who appeared before the committee as a witness. She stressed that in recent times, China’s increasing influence in the region has caused concern over a serious threat to the island.

“China's efforts to expand its reach to other Pacific island countries through infrastructure projects, political maneuvering and socioeconomic coercion have repercussions for the Pacific islands, including Guam,” said Leon Guerrero.

The governor’s testimony on the potential threat China poses to the island gave way to questions from Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., on perceived cyberattacks by China on telecommunications systems on Guam.

Although the governor clarified that she doesn't have any personal knowledge of confirmed cyberattacks, she spoke of the potential havoc such an attack could cause, using the recent impact of Typhoon Mawar on island telecommunications as an example.

“There has been, I think, a report in the paper and in articles, but not anything officially written to me, but be that as it may, we do understand and recognize this great threat (to) our cybersecurity. ... During the typhoon, we witnessed and experienced a shutdown of communications, ... radio stations were not on, our telecommunications were not on. We had no means of communicating with each other. (That) thought was the feeling of paralysis for me, and it was a very scary feeling because I could not even talk to my front-liners, or my front-line defense,” the governor said.

The governor told the committee the government of Guam is working to create an islandwide cybersecurity emergency plan, working with stakeholders in business and the public sector. Leon Guerrero stressed that the security of the Pacific equates to a viable and robust economy.

"Security in the Pacific means an educated workforce, a quality health care system, reliable infrastructure, reversion of the effects of climate change and digital modernization. Security in the Pacific and the stable trade with Asia that follows it resonates far beyond the Pacific,” the governor testified.

She said the question that needs to be answered is: “Who should shape the rules of future trade in the Indo-Pacific.”

Leon Guerrero told the committee if America doesn't actively engage with Pacific island nations, China will.

“To prevent this, I support bipartisan efforts to enhance U.S. engagement in the region and support efforts to bolster the security of Guam, other key territories and our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. This ensures the ability to drive prosperity in a free and open Info-Pacific, especially for developing democracies in the Pacific,” the governor said.

Leon Guerrero urged the committee to create policies that allow island nations to tap into American innovation and entrepreneurship to address “perennial challenges.”

She also pushed for fair treatment of Compact of Free Association citizens and investments in Guam’s infrastructure and workforce.

“Initiatives like a Guam-only visa program, COFA cost reimbursement, H-2B visa program and funding for a new hospital showcase America as a reliable partner capable of cooperation and competition,” the governor said.

'History cannot repeat itself'

But it was the testimony of World War II survivor Irene Sgambelluri in the second panel that pulled at the heartstrings of the congressional delegation.

Sgambelluri, who was 10 when the Japanese invasion of Guam began in December 1941, said she was proud to offer testimony that signifies "the importance our island has in our nation."

Sgambelluri's father, a Navy pharmacist, was captured and taken as a prisoner of war during the conflict.

“I never had a chance to say goodbye, and I feared I would never see him again. War tore my family apart and took away every aspect of the life I had (known) up until that point,” she said.

Sgambelluri recounted for the committee the beatings she and her siblings were subjected to as children.

"They will pull my hair, drag me and hit me because I am an American. When we're not in classes, we were required to work in the field under the hot and scorching sun. We were deprived of food and water,” she recalled.

Sgambelluri told her story in an effort to stress that “history cannot repeat itself.”

“In other words, Guam should never be the focal point of a violent and brutal conflict in the Pacific. Nobody should ever have to endure what I went through. I would not wish that pain and despair (on) any worst enemy," she said. "I cannot let that happen to my grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the people of this island."

While optimistic of the outcome, the war survivor recognized similarities between World War II and now at play in the region.

"Japan attacked us because of our strategic and important location in the Pacific. With control of Guam, Japan could control the Pacific. China sees the importance of Pacific islands as well. However, we will not let them have control over Guam and the Pacific region,” Sgambelluri said.

'We have no quarrel'

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., reaffirmed the committee's respect for the people on the island before he proceeded and asked Sgambelluri for a life lesson based on her experience that all could learn from.

He expounded on the concept of liberty, a word Sgambelluri used in her testimony.

"If you go back to our founding documents, you’ll oftentimes see that our founders have used the term 'liberty' as they use the term 'freedom.' And there really is a distinction because, to me, liberty means freedom. But it also means responsibility for your actions, and that's something we've always done in the United States of America," he told those in attendance. "As I said, earlier, we're imperfect, but we usually take responsibility for actions if we are imperfect at any time."

Tiffany said decisions are being made that would determine whether the globe is headed for an American century or a Chinese century.

“We have no quarrel, as the chairman said earlier, with the Chinese people. But we do have a disagreement with their government, and we are deciding now as we speak, are we going to hold those values? Are we going to have a strong foreign policy? Are we going to have a strong economy where we become more responsible with spending at the federal level, which has led to the inflation we have? Are we going to be energy-dependent here in America? Are we going to continue to have uncontrolled immigration at our borders?" he asked. "Those things are all weakening America, and a weak foreign policy is something we certainly don’t want to have."

Tiffany asserted that the delegation believes in a “strong America” and that its members would take the message back to Congress that Guam “wants to be partners in that.”