Governor shares thoughts on suicide cases

The number of suicide deaths reported during the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed the number of people who have died from the virus that causes COVID-19.

“It’s very sad that it's happening,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during Friday’s press briefing.

The Guam Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported an average of one suicide death on island every six days in the last three months.

A total of 19 suicide deaths were confirmed between March and August.

The governor urged community members to look out for one another during this unprecedented time.

“Call someone. Call your doctor, call your significant other, call people that you trust to help you work through this,” she said. “It’s only through our interpersonal relationships and communication that we can help people going through this very emotional and very high stress, and very anxious-producing situation.”

The Guam Behavioral Health crisis hotline is 647-8833/4.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is also available at 1-800-273-8255.

The governor said the local hotline has been successful.

“They’ve been able to talk to people that are very anxious and very scared. I also ask families that are in touch with these people to help support them,” she said.

September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month.

Guam lost 31 lives by suicide in 2019, according to officials at Behavioral Health.

“In our diverse population, suicide risks are seen highest among youth and young adults; half of those who died by suicide in the last 10 years occurred in individuals 30 years and younger. The families of those who’ve died by suicide are left to grieve the loss of their loved one and begin to cope with that loss as best as they know how,” a news release from GBHWC states. “Suicide is preventable!”

Several activities have been planned for this month to include a virtual campaign, set for Sept. 10, where people are asked to light a candle in honor of those who died by suicide and their survivors.