Governor signs executive order for differential pay

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order 2020-08, establishing a COVID-19 response differential pay policy for government of Guam employees working in support of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Guam law already allows funding to pay government employees who work during emergencies. It's unclear from the executive order if the differential pay would be in lieu of or on top of this pay.

Executive order 2020-03, which the governor signed on March 22, states: This executive order shall authorize hiring, overtime and any procurement related to this public health emergency for all government of Guam agencies responding to the emergency.

Title 5 Guam Code Annotated Chapter 22 states: The governor is authorized to utilize no more than $250,000 from General Fund appropriations for the executive branch for expenses resulting from civil defense, public safety or health care emergencies.

It's unknown how much of these funds has already been used or how much of the spent funds or the differential pay would be reimbursable by federal emergency moneys.

Questions were sent to the governor's communications office on Sunday afternoon requesting information on those points. Additional questions were sent requesting clarification on the categories for the differential pay and how much Adelup has calculated in terms of cost.

Three categories

Executive Order 2020-08 states that the differential pay will be classified into three categories:

• Category 1: 25% pay differential to essential employees in the course of their duties who are in direct contact or in close physical proximity to a population infected with COVID-19.

• Category 2: 15% pay differential to essential employees in the course of their duties who may come in contact or close physical proximity to a population infected with COVID-19.

• Category 3: 10% pay differential to essential employees whose positions do not allow them to telework and are mandated to perform their job duties at physical worksites in response to COVID-19.