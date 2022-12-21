Governor signs extension of fuel tax relief

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has signed into law Bill 358-36, the measure that extends the moratorium on fuel surcharges and most liquid fuel taxes for another six months.

The moratorium was first enacted in June as Public Law 36-105, and was intended to help reduce the price of gas at the pump.

Now known as P.L. 36-124, the moratorium extension passed last week as part of the Legislature's final session this term.

"The period of the waiver provided in P.L. 36-105 was scheduled to expire today. Recognizing that the temporary waiver provided in the act yielded the intended result of stabilizing the price of gas, and determining that relief the waiver extends to ultimate consumers is still necessary to help alleviate the high cost of fuel, Bill 358-36 seeks to extend the Gas Tax Relief Act for a period of another (180) calendar days and further appropriates funds to cover the gap in funding the extended waiver would otherwise cause for the identified government programs," Leon Guerrero stated in her enactment letter, signed Monday.

"The bill will ensure that affected agencies will have the funds necessary to carry out their critical programs, while providing our people additional support through the holiday season and beyond."

The signing comes after the governor enacted another extension for a separate relief program, the Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program. The measure also passed the Legislature this session.

The credit program grants $100 monthly credits to Guam Power Authority consumers for five more months, or $500 in total. The program was first enacted in July and, had it not been for the extension, would have expired in November. Any leftover credits would have rolled over to subsequent months, however.

"We are greatly appreciative once again and thank all 15 senators of the Guam Legislature for their bipartisan support of this bill," acting GPA General Manager Tricee Limtiaco stated in a press release.

"On behalf of ratepayers, we also thank Gov. Leon Guerrero for her swift response to sign the bill into law to extend and provide utility credit of $500 to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers of GPA. The rising (fuel surcharge) is straining energy affordability to GPA ratepayers, especially those unemployed, underemployed and those on fixed incomes. The cost of energy to island ratepayers is at a historic high, primarily due to the unprecedented increase of world fuel prices this year," Limtiaco added.

GPA said it is working with the Department of Administration to fund credits for December bills, which will be sent out in January.

According to GPA's release, the utility will apply the appropriate credits to eligible residential and commercial accounts upon the receipt of funds. Additional public service announcements will be issued by GPA, the release stated.