Governor signs fuel tax moratorium into law

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has signed into law Bill 295-36, the six-month moratorium on fuel surcharges and most liquid fuel taxes. Lawmakers passed the measure last week, during the emergency session on several bills tackling rising fuel prices on Guam.

Now known as Public Law 36-105, the legislation may stave off several cents at the pump, although prices are likely to keep rising.

"Our island is certainly not alone in experiencing the financial strain from the rising cost of fuel - the country and the world share this struggle. And it is true that the cost of fuel is anticipated to rise further in the coming months," Leon Guerrero stated in her letter signing the bill into law.

"While efforts are underway nationally to stabilize gas prices, we must do what we can at the local level to alleviate the strain experienced by our community. This means studying the ways in which our government contributes to the price at the pump."

Liquid fuel taxes and surcharges feed into the Guam Highway Fund, which is used for road and village street repairs.

To make up for funding losses stemming from the tax cuts, P.L. 36-105 appropriates money out of the General Fund.

This was the measure favored by the governor out of the several addressed in emergency session, and the only one to pass the Legislature.

Others either failed, were passed over or returned to committee to undergo public hearings. A measure to repeal the same fuel taxes and surcharges was discussed and amended in the emergency session, but failed to get enough votes to pass.

Almost all the measures are tax related. However, one proposes to place a cap on fuel prices on Guam, Bill 320-36.

An amendment added to P.L. 36-105 while it was still being debated in session was a provision that would require persons or businesses involved in the wholesale or retail of automotive fuel products to declare "under penalty of perjury" that the tax and surcharge relief was not being collected from consumers. This declaration is to be submitted monthly for the duration of the moratorium.

"While there is more work to be done to achieve a comprehensive long-term solution to the rising cost of fuel, including a more meaningful transition to lifestyles that are less reliant on fossil fuels, every effort, however incremental, can help those in our community who need it today. For these reasons, I sign Bill No. 295-36 into law as Public Law No. 36-105," the governor stated.