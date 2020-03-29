Governor signs order to set federally funded jobless program in motion

Help is on the way, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Sunday afternoon in a video message on Facebook.

The governor said she signed an executive order setting into motion local government efforts to run a federally funded program to help displaced Guam workers.

It will be funded under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that's part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

Northern Marianas Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan said in an earlier message he worked to include language in the law so that the Northern Marianas, Guam and other territories that don't have pre-existing unemployment insurance programs would be able to extend the federal jobless benefits to island residents.

Sablan said the weekly benefit in the Marianas will be equal to the national average unemployment compensation benefit of about $360, plus an additional federal supplement of $600. The program could provide jobless benefits for up to nine months, Sablan said.

The governor said: "I am pleased to announce that I'm signing the agreement between the government of Guam and the U.S. Department of Labor as required under the CARE statute as the first step that opens the door to initiating and mobilizing the standing up of a full-scale Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program."

"I am ordering that all efforts from my office the director of the Guam Department of Labor and the deputy administrator of GEDA be dedicated to standing up this pandemic unemployment assistance program and that the program be sensitive to the existing social isolation and social distancing mandates required by our current reality again. I want everyone to know that this is just the first step in the process and we are working day and night to ensure we can stand up this program as soon as possible. We did not wait for our federal counterparts to open the door and speak to us. Instead, we opened the doors ourselves. Now that they've responded rest assured we're doing everything possible to expedite this process because I know our people desperately need this assistance," the governor said.