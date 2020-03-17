Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Bill 208 into Public Law 35-74 today to strengthen the curb of price gouging.

“Medical supplies needed to respond to COVID-19 are scarce, not only on Guam, but worldwide,” stated the governor. “We must do all that we can to prevent price gouging and hoarding as it further victimizes our island and people.”

The Office of the Attorney General reminds local businesses that Guam’s price gouging laws are in effect requiring that the price of goods and services must stay fixed and remain fixed for up to 30 days.

Residents are urged to watch for price inflation on goods that may be in short supply such as toilet paper, rice, hygienic products, canned goods, water, gasoline and batteries.

Residents are asked to report suspected price gouging violations to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General via email at: consumerprotection@oagguam.org.

The complaints should include the name of the store or business suspected of price gouging and any evidence of the inflated price, including a photo of the inflated price. If a consumer is unable to email, they can call 671-475-3324 ext. 3300.

The OAG reminds the public that any store or retailer violating Guam law may owe up to three times the amount of gross profits on the overcharged goods. It is also illegal to increase the price of services or dwelling rentals. Merchants and landlords may also owe up to five times the amount of inflated services and rentals.