Governor signs three bills into law

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has signed into law a bill that exempts medical equipment and telemedicine technology from the business privilege tax and use tax. Bill 7-36 is now Public Law 36-45.

"As we have seen over the course of the past 18 months, access to quality health care is crucial to any community weathering severe public health challenges," the governor stated in her letter to the speaker on Bill 7. "It brings me much fulfillment to sign this bill into law. This initiative is one of many that Lt. Gov. Tenorio and I discussed with the medical community before taking office."

The governor also signed Bill 36-36, now Public Law 36-46, which authorizes a commercial submerged land license agreement between the Chamorro Land Trust Commission and Teleguam Holdings LLC, which does business as GTA. The agreement is for the purpose of landing submarine cable at Alupang, Tamuning.

The agreement's proceeds will be deposited into the commission's Land Trust Survey and Infrastructure Fund, which is to provide water and sewer infrastructure on CLTC land, Leon Guerrero stated.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who holds legislative oversight of land matters, said she hoped the law will be a milestone for advancing telecommunications on island.

"With the proceeds of the license agreement authorized in this bill going toward the development of infrastructure on CLT property, I will continue to work diligently to protect our fragile coral reefs, our ocean biodiversity and its surrounding ecosystem," Terlaje said. "I will continue the work to establish and protect viable sources of revenue and funding by converting this potential into sustainable agriculture and affordable housing."

A third bill the governor signed into law was Bill 95-36, now Public Law 36-52. This law includes all peace officers in the enforcement of alcohol free zones within public parks.

Other legislation

The governor has until today to act on Bills 75-36 and 164-36, which remove the spending cap in the RISE Act, in addition to other amendments. Bill 75 increases the payouts for individual and joint filers. However, it seems all but guaranteed that these bills will not be enacted.

The governor has authority over the American Rescue Plan funds that will be used to make payments contemplated in the RISE Act.

Moreover, it was just last week that the governor issued an executive order re-establishing the ALL RISE program, which is essentially the administration's version of the direct payment program. In this order, the governor stated that Bill 75 and 164 are unenforceable because the Legislature is not authorized to appropriate ARP funds.

In addition, the governor stated that the implementing either bill, as was the case with the RISE Act would lead to the Department of Treasury finding that ARP funds were improperly used and subject to recoupment.

The current All RISE program maintains the the $30 million cap and keeps payments at the payouts at their original level, $800 for individuals and $1,600 for joint filers. It also simplifies application requirements.