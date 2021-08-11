Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday announced that her administration has started spending or preparing at least $42.4 million of the $600 million American Rescue Plan funding, including $11 million for COVID-19 quarantine facilities and $30 million for the All RISE relief program.

She's also still waiting for clarification from the U.S. Treasury, which will issue the final rule later in the fall, on whether she can use $300 million of the ARP funds for a new hospital.

"I don't know if Guam still needs a government-run hospital, but Guam definitely needs a new public hospital," she said, adding that she's open to discussions about private operation of the facility.

The governor on Tuesday held her first in-person press conference at Adelup since the pandemic started, primarily to report on the results of her recent trip to Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Honolulu, with much focus on getting federal financial support to build a new hospital on Guam.

She also said her administration began the use of ARP funds as follows:

$11 million-plus for COVID-19 quarantine facilities;

$678,000 toward COVID-19 isolation facilities;

$674,000-plus for homeless shelter operations;

$50,000 for COVID-19 bereavement funds;

$30 million loaded by the Bureau of Budget Management and Research in anticipation of the All RISE Act's implementation and prior to the passage of two conflicting bills on the direct relief program.

Senators have been asking for her $600 million ARP spending plan, as budget discussions begin Wednesday.

Speaker Therese Terlaje later issued a statement urging the governor to start releasing payments now under the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, or the RISE Act, which promises a one-time benefit of $800 and $1,600, for single and joint tax filers, respectively.

The governor issued a related executive order implementing the All RISE program.

New hospital

In the governor's first off-island trip since the pandemic hit in March 2020, she focused on getting federal agencies' support in building a new hospital, now estimated at $800 million.

While she said federal agencies support the plan, there's no concrete commitment of federal funds. A federal bill initially contained $1 billion for insular area hospitals, but that was taken out during markup, and could be put back in. There's also a massive infrastructure bill that Guam is watching closely for inclusion of the hospital funding.

"No one said to me, 'Governor, here's some $400 million, go at it.' No one said that. I didn't expect that. What I did expect and what we did achieve is everyone that I met ... knows that my highest priority here on Guam is to build a hospital, and the need for that hospital from a national security interest stand also as a regional center to help out also the other island sovereign nations," the governor said.

The ARP funds won't be enough to build a new hospital, she said, which is why she looked at every funding opportunity, every grant, every piece of federal legislation to support this cause.

She met with various federal agency officials, from the White House to the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services.

"Stronger partnership means a stronger Guam," the governor said of her goal in making the trip.

The governor also said Guam's response to the pandemic was part of every discussion she had with the Biden administration and members of Congress, as well as her administration's efforts to reduce the deficit in the midst of the pandemic.

She added that her March 2020 decision to welcome the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt – which she said was the humane thing to do – "fostered some of the most robust relationships we have had with our military partners, direct to the highest levels of national defense."

Other areas Leon Guerrero reported on:

Discussions on the idea of bringing additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing, to Guam, which will create new jobs and help diversify the economy.

She directed the Bureau of Statistics and Plans to lead a feasibility study on a 3D printing technology industry.

Discussion on ongoing military activities in the region, forward posture and military readiness.

"As you can see, my travel wasn't just to lay a wreath in D.C.," she said, but more importantly "to create meaningful partnerships" that would make a "stronger Guam."