Governor still working on pardon program for cannabis convictions

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero continues to work on a program to pardon individuals convicted of marijuana-related crimes locally, after President Joe Biden pardoned all people convicted of federal charges of simple marijuana possession.

In a White House press release, Biden said "no one should be in jail for just using or possessing marijuana," and announced he will pardon individuals who have been incarcerated for a crime many states no longer prohibit.

Biden also urged all governors to do the same in their respective states.

However, Leon Guerrero, about six months ago, on April 20, an informal holiday for cannabis enthusiasts, announced plans to pardon individuals "who have been convicted of misdemeanors or single crimes related to marijuana."

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, confirmed for The Guam Daily Post that procedures informing who will be eligible for the local program and how they will be considered for a potential pardon are still being developed.

"We are working with the Judiciary on these procedures as well," Paco-San Agustin said.

In addition, Biden will, with the help of the U.S. Attorney General, develop a process for the issuance of certificates of pardon to eligible individuals, the White House stated.

Both Biden and Leon Guerrero have said people who have marijuana-related convictions are often denied opportunities for jobs and housing.

Federal classification

More efforts to reform federal cannabis laws may be on the horizon.

Biden also announced Thursday in Washington, D.C., or Friday Guam time, he will push to reclassify marijuana, which is currently recognized as a Schedule I drug in the Controlled Substances Act, which is meant for the most dangerous substances.

Other Schedule I drugs include heroin and LSD, which are in a higher classification than other drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine, drugs Biden asserted are driving a national overdose epidemic.

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we right these wrongs," Biden said in the release.

Leon Guerrero similarly told The Guam Daily Post she felt cannabis should be taken off the schedule as a controlled substance and be "just a regular drug."

Guam reforms

In 2019, Leon Guerrero decriminalized marijuana use for adults who are at least 21 years old, allowing local residents and tourists to use and possess up to an ounce of cannabis.

More recently, Leon Guerrero announced her support of Bill 333-36 which, if passed into law, will allow the sale of cannabis-infused food products and cosmetics.

"I'm very supportive of this piece of legislation. I've always been supportive of marijuana being legalized," Leon Guerrero told The Guam Daily Post before saying the bill would decrease illegal dealing.

Her administration, along with local lawmakers, has been working to stand up a regulated, adult-use cannabis industry, with the first two licenses for official business representatives having been issued.

Issues such as mandatory lab testing, and a prolonged process to create and adopt industry rules and regulations, and the prohibition of selling cannabis-infused products, however, have been decried by interested entrepreneurs as barriers to the industry taking root on the island.

"I think this piece of legislation would allow retail business of marijuana and it would move forward the industry within this island," Leon Guerrero said of the measure to allow edibles and other infused products to be sold in upcoming local dispensaries.

The bill was passed and transmitted Sept. 30, which gives Leon Guerrero until Oct. 12 to enact or veto it. If she does not make a decision by that date, the bill will lapse into law.

When Leon Guerrero spoke with The Guam Daily Post on Sept. 21, she did not say outright she would sign the measure into law, explaining she needed to see what type of amendments would be attached to the initial piece of legislation.