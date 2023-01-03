Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is maintaining her commitment to construct a new public hospital as she enters her second term in office with Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. Both were sworn into office Monday afternoon at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

During her inaugural address, and after speaking about the work of her friend, the late Margaret Hattori-Uchima to advance health care on island, the governor stated that she had been told it is impossible to build a new hospital in four years and to make do with what is currently available.

“I refuse to accept this as our collective reality any longer, and neither should you,” Leon Guerrero told a building full of government officials, Cabinet members, supporters and members of the public.

“And so, I say to you today, with every fiber of my being, and every ounce of my strength, that we can and we must and we will do better for our people, that we can and we must and we will build a new hospital,” the governor added.

The construction of a new public hospital has been a major goal for the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, as the current aged hospital facility is challenged with serious deterioration. But that initiative has also garnered controversy.

Perhaps the most prominent criticism has been in the choice of the preferred site for the new facility, the Eagles Field area of Mangilao also known as Lå'lo.

Properties part of the site are claimed by several ancestral landowners, with some wanting land return rather than other compensation.

However, the properties are still under federal control and U.S. law bars the transfer of excess federal property for private use, except for a “non-discriminatory basis.” Moreover, the military is eyeing portions of the area for missile defense infrastructure.

The governor proffered legislation to facilitate monetary compensation in light of the federal restriction, but the measure never advanced in the 36th Guam Legislature. It remains to be seen if the proposal will proceed in the newly inaugurated 37th Guam Legislature.

Leon Guerrero has, so far, reserved about $160 million of American Rescue Plan funding for the new hospital's construction.

Outgoing Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, who unsuccessfully challenged the governor for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination this past primary election, had been critical that federal dollars could be obligated and spent in time to meet fund deadlines.

Other than maintaining her resolve to build a new public hospital, Leon Guerrero reflected on her administration's accomplishments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, touting the elimination of the general fund deficit, the expansion of government online services, and the payout of war claims, while also speaking about the need to protect the environment and for continued investment into Guam by industry leaders.

The last three years showed that more must be done to ensure the economic health of the island, the governor said.

“Visitors have returned to our island in numbers that substantially exceed expectations. ... But as we celebrate the reinvigoration of this key industry, it is important that we do not lose the self-starting hustle and momentum we achieved these last three years,” she stated.

“Local efforts are underway to help incubate new businesses and bring these ideas to life. Through the work of the Economic Diversity Task Force and the Guam Unique Merchandise and Art, also known as GUMA, aspiring entrepreneurs receive training, support and funding,” Leon Guerrero added later.

Building schools, keeping safe

The lieutenant governor stated that in the coming year, the administration will push for the full repair of Oceanview Middle School and F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, and the construction of a new Simon Sanchez High School, while adding that they must also work with the Guam Legislature and Guam Education Board to change “an outdated system that has allowed the disrepair of school facilities” for years.

The governor mentioned reaffirming her administration's pledge to forge ahead with reforms that ensure the safety of families, while Tenorio spoke about the need to decrease the number of repeat offenders in both the criminal and juvenile justice systems.

“I look forward to working with the Attorney General (Douglas Moylan) and supporting his efforts to reduce crime and meet the expectations of our community, a Guam with safe streets and safe neighborhoods. But I am also convinced we must increase therapeutic services, investing in rehabilitative counseling and vocational training as part of this effort. We must also be at the forefront deploying proven tools to keep our kids off the streets and out of jail,” Tenorio stated.

This year, Guam will also open a veterans center to improve services and continue work to expand veterans programs with federal authorities, according to Tenorio.

Leon Guerrero and Tenorio were reelected last November. They managed to proceed past a primary challenge, moving on to defeat the Republican team of former Gov. Felix Camacho and then-Sen. Tony Ada.