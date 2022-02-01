Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is proposing nearly a $1 billion government of Guam budget for fiscal 2023 amid a fourth COVID-19 surge, a still struggling tourism industry and the allocation of more federal pandemic funds.

She also made clear that the business privilege tax of 5% will remain "until such time that an appropriate funding source to mitigate any reductions to the BPT is found and put into place to demonstrate and warrant any reductions."

Some senators and business groups have asked for the BPT to roll back to 4%. They said the prior administration meant the higher tax to be temporary as a result of the Trump-era tax cuts but the current governor said the ongoing pandemic exacerbated prior funding woes.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The governor's proposed $998.1 million budget for 2023 is an increase of $61 million from the adopted fiscal 2022 budget of $937 million.

"This projection is supported by revenues which have remained very strong for over a year now, and resulted in over $76 million in General Fund revenues over the adopted levels for FY 2021," the governor said in her Jan. 31 letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje and the rest of the 36th Legislature.

It's also a result of revenue projection increasing by more than $50 million compared to 2022, she said, although Special Fund projections of $194.216 million are relatively the same as in 2022.

Her proposed budget offers the following projected revenues:

General Fund: $695.772 million

Special Fund: $194.216 million

Federal fund match: $108.081 million

The governor said the Legislature should view the American Rescue Plan Act funds she has allocated to address public and private needs as "aid" and not as a means to reduce public spending in the areas in which the ARPA funds have been distributed.

"We implore this body to welcome the infusion of ARPA funds and not couple the funds to meet budgetary needs in FY 2023," the governor said.

The governor recently redistributed ARPA funds to fund the pay adjustments for police officers, firefighters and other public safety personnel.