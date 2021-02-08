Governor supports extending Chief Judge Tydingco-Gatewood's service at District Court

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is supporting the re-nomination of Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood as Chief Judge for the District Court of Guam.

"I believe Frances’s judicial service has been exemplary enough to receive favorable consideration of re-appointment by you for the people of Guam, and I humbly recommend that Frances Tydingco-Gatewood be re-appointed to serve as the Chief District Judge for the District Court of Guam," the governor wrote.

The governor touted Tydingco-Gatewood's experience and heritage.

"A daughter of Guam, Frances is the first woman of CHamoru and Micronesian descent to serve as a Federal Judge. After serving 25 years on the judicial bench for both Guam and Saipan and 37 total years of public service, Frances’s 10 year term as the Chief District Judge of the District Court of Guam expired on October 30, 2016, a position that has yet to be re-appointed and confirmed," she stated.

Tydingco-Gatewood's public service started nearly 40 years ago in Kansas City, Missouri, where she served as a law clerk toa trial court judge, according to the governor.

Tydingco-Gatewood continued her service to the public when she moved back to Guam, where she served as an Assistant Attorney General and Chief Prosecutor before her appointment by Governor Joseph Ada (R), to the Guam Superior Court as a trial judge in 1994.

After eight years, Gov. Carl T.C. Gutierrez appointed Tydingco-Gatewood to sit on the Supreme Court of Guam, where she served as an Associate Justice for four years. During this time, Frances concurrently served the Saipan appellate court as a designated appellate court Justice as needed in the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

In 2006, President George H.W. Bush (R) appointed her to serve as Chief Judge of the federal District Court of Guam, where she currently serves. Since 2006, Frances has served as Guam’s only district and bankruptcy court judge, and as a designated federal judge for the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, where she continues to preside over various civil and criminal cases.