Governor supports jury trial for pollution at Marbo Cave

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has commented on the stormwater runoff that polluted Marbo Cave, which resulted in the attorney general suing the contractor and operator of an upcoming solar farm that allegedly caused the damage.

"Of course, if a company violates your requirement to contain and protect our environment, I support (the legal action)," the governor said in response to a question about the lawsuit posed by The Guam Daily Post. A federal investigation into the matter is ongoing, according to Leon Guerrero.

The attorney general is seeking a jury trial to award monetary damages from Korea Electric Power Co. and Samsung E&C America. According to a civil complaint filed by the Office of the Attorney General, penalties sought cover cleanup and abatement costs for adjoining properties and damage to natural resources, as well as punitive damages.

Although the suit centers on the environmental damage to Marbo Cave and other properties caused by stormwater runoff, the law being enforced by the OAG covers general public nuisances, which is defined in local law as "one which affects at the same time an entire community or neighborhood, or any considerable number of persons."

"An ordinary person would be reasonably annoyed or disturbed by having soil, debris and trash discharged onto their property and into their water," the complaint argues.

'Reckless and negligent actions'

A day after the Guam Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation for the project site, claiming required mitigation measures to prevent erosion, including ponding basins, were never constructed, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said it was "critical that the entities responsible are held accountable for their reckless and negligent actions." He called the administrative fine assessed by GEPA an "initial step" toward addressing the pollution.

Although the agency initially calculated penalties upward of $18 million, regulations limit fines assessed to a maximum of $125,000 in this case.

"When the administrative remedies available to GEPA may not be enough to make up for the harm that's been done, we will partner with them to file suit and protect the invaluable resources of our island," Attorney General Leevin Camacho said in a press release announcing the legal action taken by his office.