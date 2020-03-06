Governor supports Trump proposal to cut payroll tax

In a recent phone call with senior White House officials, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed her support for President Donald Trump's proposal to cut the payroll tax.

The measure aims to assist middle-class workers, according to an Adelup press release.

"Working people and the businesses that employ them need help now. As we prepare to roll out our local economic response, I am pleased to learn that the White House is actively considering a payroll tax cut," the governor stated in the release.

Trump administration officials have been holding preliminary conversations about economic responses to the coronavirus, as fears about the outbreak spread.

Among the options being considered is a targeted tax cut package, The Washington Post has reported.

Adelup pointed to a 2009 stimulus package introduced by then-President Barack Obama that included a payroll tax cut that reduced Social Security taxes by 2 percentage points for individuals for a total of $400 for individuals and $800 for families.

Leon Guerrero hopes that any tax cut package includes a similar payroll tax cut and is supportive of that policy.

'A welcomed addition'

Social Security taxes are paid by both the employee and the employer at a rate of 6.2% each, but on Guam, these taxes are paid to the United States government, and not to the government of Guam, Adelup stated. Therefore, there is no specific impact to government revenues and a payroll tax cut would be a direct benefit to working families on Guam.

"In the coming days, I will be announcing a Team Guam Plan to aid our business community. A payroll tax cut would be a welcomed addition. As Congress considers a targeted relief package, I hope it will seriously consider an economic stimulus in the short term," the governor stated.