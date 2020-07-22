Governor suspends job-search requirement for unemployment benefit recipients

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced this afternoon she signed Executive Order 2020-25 which allows unemployed Guam residents to continue receiving unemployment benefits without having to show proof of their job search.

"EO 2020-25 suspends the work search requirement for claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (FPUC) pending a designation of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4 (PCOR 4)," the governor's office stated in a press release.

“In previous disasters, recovery efforts always followed response. Under COVID-19, our response and recovery efforts are simultaneous. As we continue to work and prepare for our recovery, we must implement policies that protect both lives and livelihoods,” said the governor in the press release.

Jobless benefits will shrink from more than $900 a week to $345 after July 25.

EO 2020-25 also temporarily authorizes the remote notarization and attestation for notary publics and continues restrictions for entry into Guam.