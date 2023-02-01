Governor swears in members of her youth advisory council

A swearing-in ceremony was held by Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero on Jan. 24 at Government House in Agana Heights for the new members of her youth advisory council, her office announced in a press release.

Consisting of student leaders from Guam's high schools, community college and university, the youth advisory council was established by an executive order in 2020.

“We wanted to develop a group that we can use to advise us on what the issues are the youths are concerned about or what they are seeing out there that government, or our administration, hasn’t been addressing,” said the governor.

According to the executive order, the governor's office and the newly appointed council of 15 will have quarterly meetings to discuss youth issues and potential solutions.

“We really value your input. We value your opinion. We value your observations. And of course, your ideas on how to promote youths,” said Leon Guerrero.

She also mentioned the council's contributions to health and safety measures, advocacy for increased teacher salaries and coordination of the Mo'na Manhoben youth summit.

“Last year, our youth advisers presented a plan that prioritized mental health care, heritage promotion, sustainability education and better public transportation, areas that the governor and our administration actively work to address,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. “Generation Z has an important political perspective and a stronger connection to the global community than any generation in history. We are eager to gain their insight and to align with their visions.”

Members

The members sworn in are: