Two top officials at the Department of Defense met with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero while she is in the nation’s capital.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the first meeting Leon Guerrero had Monday in Washington, D.C., was with James Geurts, who has been designated to perform the duties of the undersecretary of the Navy, and also serves as the military branch’s chief operating officer and chief management officer.

The governor shared her “top priority” with Geurts in the meeting, which was seeking federal support and funding to build a new facility to replace Guam Memorial Hospital, according to the governor’s office. Leon Guerrero also offered her support to install additional missile defense systems on the island, and her hope that Congress will “fully fund” the initiative.

The release did not detail whether the Navy would begin to stump for building the hospital as it has with other civilian requests during the course of the ongoing military buildup, like funding a cultural repository for artifacts and human remains found during federal construction projects and excluding Pågat as a site for development. It also did not disclose whether the governor would be meeting members of Congress to push for the missile defense funding, which was slashed in a spending bill being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Local manufacturing for the military

Both leaders agreed an emerging technology could help the island’s economic diversification.

Additive manufacturing, a broader term that encompasses 3D printing and more advanced techniques like laser sintering, could strengthen the island’s regional position, Adelup stated.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon released a new strategy to incorporate the technology into many aspects of its supply chain. The Department of Defense’s office for research and engineering reported the move would increase “lethality and reliability” for weapons and for military personnel. The technology can also be used to make aircraft ducting, replacement lens caps, concrete bridges, advanced electronics and medical equipment, according to a brief on the strategy.

“The tyranny of distance could pose opportunities for Guam as additive manufacturing methods are being integrated across the armed services,” Leon Guerrero said. “Guam’s economic resiliency is heavily dependent on industry diversification, and our island is in the perfect position to experiment with new technologies, attract investors, and build up our workforce, which I envision could take root at the University of Guam’s School of Engineering.”

Leon Guerrero also met with Gen. David Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, and again raised concerns about an increase in denials for H-2B visa applications for temporary foreign workers being hired for Guam projects.

“General Berger committed to working with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to ensure this matter was reviewed as it relates to national security. He acknowledged that although there has been a slowdown in the military construction timeline, the Department of Defense remains committed to the project’s full completion,” Adelup stated.