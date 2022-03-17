Governor taps Chuck Sanchez Jr. to head Contractors License Board

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has tapped Ciriaco "Chuck" Sanchez Jr. to serve as the next executive director of the Guam Contractors License Board.

The board will meet April 1 to decide whether to accept the appointment.

Sanchez had recently worked as a public assistance officer at the Offices of Guam Homeland Security/Civil Defense and a facility manager at the Guam Legislature, among a list of positions spanning back to the 1990s.

He ran for Dededo mayor as a write-in candidate in 2016.

If accepted, Sanchez will replace former CLB Executive Director Cecil "Buddy" Orsini, who resigned Feb. 3, at the request of the governor's office, after a case decision by the Office of Public Accountability detailed Orsini's alleged involvement in contractor fraud and misconduct.

Department of Public Works Deputy Director Linda Ibanez is currently acting as the executive director for the CLB.

Public auditor findings

According to the OPA, Orsini helped JMI-Edison with an appeal on a planned award of the airport authority's baggage handling system contract to Menzies Aviation. The former executive director did so without the concurrence of his members, the OPA stated.

The OPA also dismissed a procurement appeal filed by G4S Security Systems for a wireless internet installation project in public schools due to a similar issue. G4S protested the Guam Department of Education's selection of contractor Technologies for Tomorrow.

In both of cases, the protesting bidders claimed that the winning bidders didn't have a contractor's license as required to be awarded a government contract.

The OPA learned during a hearing on the G4S appeal that the license board makes the decision on a contractor's status. At that time, the entire CLB had not met since August 2021 so there was no way the Nov. 21, 2021, document that Orsini signed to G4S was decided by the board, OPA said.

Since Orsini's departure, the CLB had rescinded his findings that Menzies Aviation and TFT did not have contractor's licenses, but the cases are still open for investigation.