Governor: Testing everybody is 'impossible to do'

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is working to expand testing capability for the island and while the governor would like to test everybody on the island, she said on Monday, it is impossible.

"We will be getting the capacity. I know that my goal is to test everybody but in reality, that is an impossible thing to do just because of resources. just because of, primarily it's limited resources," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

She said officials intend to test "as many as we can," and officials are being "very targeted in testing."

Public Health has proposed to continue surveillance, monitoring and contact tracing but now wants to focus on infection and high-risk population areas.

"We will be working with the mayors in the various villages to identify these ... so what that data will give us, it will give us more of what our community spread is and what our incidents and prevalence is out there in the community which will give us more accurate data," said Leon Guerrero.

Over the weekend, only 16 tests were run through the Public Health Laboratory with all tests showing negative COVID-19 infections.

There are at least five machines that can run testing on the island, she said.

The governor said the administration continues to source test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Economic recovery plan

A plan for economic recovery is expected to be finalized later this week.

Leon Guerrero empaneled a group of advisers to develop a plan to begin the recovery process once the COVID-19 outbreak begins to clear up in the territory.

She said the plan will be discussed on Friday and then coordinated with DPHSS for approval and implementation.

"The main thing throughout all the phases of the plan is that we continue with the basic fundamentals, social distancing and washing your hands, wearing your masks, putting in measures that will decrease social contact, and decrease transmission of the virus," Leon Guerrero stated.

"I like where we're moving. I like what I'm seeing but we need to continuously be very, very diligently and committed. This is no time to let our guards down. We have to continue with our reinforcement," she added.