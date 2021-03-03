The governor will announce her nominee for the next person to serve as trial judge in the Superior Court of Guam this afternoon.

The nomination follows the announcement that Judge Anita Sukola will be retiring later this month. Sukola spent 36 years in the government of Guam.

No word yet who Adelup has selected.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. today to make her announcement.

The Guam Bar Association held an online survey where active members were able to select their nominee.

According to the results and in the order of those who received the highest nominations were Jonathan Quan, John Terlaje, Alberto Tolentino, Danielle Rosette, and Georgette Concepcion.

The list also was sent to the governor for consideration.