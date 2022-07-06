Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has accepted an invitation from Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas to be the guest of honor for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

San Nicolas invited the governor to join the Guam congressional team for the ceremony in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the Liberation of Guam.

Adelup confirmed Leon Guerrero will be in attendance. She will be in Washington, D.C., at the time to meet with federal officials.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Standing in united respect for our liberation history, transcending politics, and showcasing that the experiences of our people are paramount is a unique opportunity for both of us to lead by example, with integrity, and in reverence to the lives and legacies of generations that have come before us. As such, I wish to extend this invitation to you that we may do this together," San Nicolas stated in his invitation to the governor.

The ceremony is planned for 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time July 15.

The governor and San Nicolas are competing for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination this election year.