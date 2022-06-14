Governor to deliver State of the Island address June 22

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is on track to deliver her State of the Island address on June 22, the Guam Legislature announced Monday.

The governor's previous schedule for the annual speech was derailed by her hospitalization.

The governor was discharged from Guam Memorial Hospital on June 3 after being treated for an infection that caused respiratory difficulties.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Leon Guerrero, who contracted COVID-19 in August 2020, was tested for SARS-CoV-2 and for influenza and the results came back negative, her office stated.

The governor spent about 12 hours in the intensive care unit under close observation and remained in the hospital for a couple more days.

The governor was ordered to rest for two weeks following her discharge from the hospital.

The Guam Legislature will convene for session at 6 p.m. on June 22 in the Guam Congress Building to receive the State of the Island Address.

The governor is seeking reelection.

(Daily Post Staff)